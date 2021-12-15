Kearney businesses boost Goodfellows tally to $34,885

KEARNEY — Today the Goodfellows drive stands at $34,885. That sum represents $25,640 donated on Friday by Kearney businesses as well as private donations of $9,245.

Goodfellows board member Brad Holbrook chaired the business drive, which is a key component of the annual fund drive. Frequently, business donors inspire other donors to support Goodfellows, so the business drive establishes momentum that helps other fundraising components to succeed.

“We had a lot of people show up. Somewhere around 43 showed up today,” Holbrook said Friday about the large number of volunteers who helped collect business donations.

The first business drives were conducted in the 1940s after Kearney business leaders decided to pass the hat so needy children would receive gifts on Christmas.

The 2020 business drive brought in $25,321 and helped kickstart private donations. The 2020 drive concluded with $70,419 — the fourth highest total in Goodfellows history.

Goodfellows will use donations to help purchase toys and goodies to deliver to needy kids on Christmas. Donors also help to provide warm clothes, school supplies and milk for children in need.