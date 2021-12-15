Kearney businesses boost Goodfellows tally to $34,885

KEARNEY — Today the Goodfellows drive stands at $34,885. That sum represents $25,640 donated on Friday by Kearney businesses as well as private donations of $9,245.
Goodfellows board member Brad Holbrook chaired the business drive, which is a key component of the annual fund drive. Frequently, business donors inspire other donors to support Goodfellows, so the business drive establishes momentum that helps other fundraising components to succeed.
“We had a lot of people show up. Somewhere around 43 showed up today,” Holbrook said Friday about the large number of volunteers who helped collect business donations.
The first business drives were conducted in the 1940s after Kearney business leaders decided to pass the hat so needy children would receive gifts on Christmas.
The 2020 business drive brought in $25,321 and helped kickstart private donations. The 2020 drive concluded with $70,419 — the fourth highest total in Goodfellows history.
Goodfellows will use donations to help purchase toys and goodies to deliver to needy kids on Christmas. Donors also help to provide warm clothes, school supplies and milk for children in need.
Two dates remain on the 2021 Goodfellows calendar:
Sunday: 1 p.m. Gift wrapping at fairgrounds
Dec. 25: 8 a.m. Gift delivery beginning at fairgrounds
Donations can be made in several ways:
Drop-off — Deliver your gift directly to the Kearney Hub office at 13 E. 22nd St.;
Mail — Send your donation to Goodfellows, c/o Kearney Hub, P.O. Box 1888, Kearney, NE 68848;
Online — Visit the Goodfellows web site at goodfellows.cc
Unless requested otherwise, all donors’ names will be published.
Today’s individual donors are:
David and Jean Mattson, $100; Valley Pharmacy, $250; Bamoford Inc., $100; NALC Branch 312, $200; Robert and Linda Zuehlsdorf, $48 in memory of Andrew Edward Zuehlsdorf; Sharon Swett, $100 in memory of Richard Swett; Bob and Ann Young, $100; Jo and Jerry Bendfeldt, $100; anonymous, $50; anonymous, $10; Julie Martin, $40; Seth Blank, $103; Gary Walker, $50.