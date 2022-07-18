 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney business damaged Monday by sport utility vehicle

CRV-Shelter Insurance crash

When firefighters arrived they found a Honda CRV had crashed into the Shelter Insurance building at 3905 Second Ave. Suite No. 4.

 Kim Schmidt, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY - A Kearney business suffered extensive damage after a vehicle drove through its storefront Monday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the area of 39th Street and Second Avenue for a vehicle that had crashed into a building. Initial police radio traffic reports were that the driver was trapped.

When firefighters arrived they found a Honda CRV had crashed into the Shelter Insurance building at 3905 Second Ave. Suite No. 4. The driver was removed from the vehicle without injury.

No further details are available.

