Kearney business community donates $25K to Goodfellows

KEARNEY — Snow fell off and on Friday and made getting around town difficult, but that didn’t prevent the Kearney business community from donating $25,321 to the Kearney Goodfellows.

The money that volunteers collected Friday compares with $19,335 collected in 2019 in the business community, and lifts the cumulative total of the Goodfellows campaign to $45,367.

“Overall, I thought the drive went very well,” drive chairman Brad Holbrook said. “We had some new faces again this year. Despite the weather and the pandemic, the groups did very well.”

Holbrook also reported that some businesses that didn’t give monetary donations but gave Goodfellows toys and gift cards he valued at $675.

Goodfellows will use the business donations to help purchase toys and goodies to deliver to needy children on Christmas. Goodfellows donors also help to provide warm clothes, school supplies and milk for children in need.

In addition to Friday’s business drive, key dates on the 2020 Goodfellows calendar are:

- Saturday — wrapping day, 1 p.m. in the Expo Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Volunteers are welcome.