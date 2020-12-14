Kearney business community donates $25K to Goodfellows

KEARNEY — Snow fell off and on Friday and made getting around town difficult, but that didn’t prevent the Kearney business community from donating $25,321 to the Kearney Goodfellows.
The money that volunteers collected Friday compares with $19,335 collected in 2019 in the business community, and lifts the cumulative total of the Goodfellows campaign to $45,367.
“Overall, I thought the drive went very well,” drive chairman Brad Holbrook said. “We had some new faces again this year. Despite the weather and the pandemic, the groups did very well.”
Holbrook also reported that some businesses that didn’t give monetary donations but gave Goodfellows toys and gift cards he valued at $675.
Goodfellows will use the business donations to help purchase toys and goodies to deliver to needy children on Christmas. Goodfellows donors also help to provide warm clothes, school supplies and milk for children in need.
In addition to Friday’s business drive, key dates on the 2020 Goodfellows calendar are:
- Saturday — wrapping day, 1 p.m. in the Expo Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Volunteers are welcome.
- Dec. 25 — delivery day. Volunteers will take gifts to needy kids beginning at 8 a.m. at the fairgrounds.
Donors can support Goodfellows by placing their gifts in the drop box at the Kearney Hub at 13 E. 22nd St. in downtown Kearney, or by mailing donations to the Hub at P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. Unless requested otherwise, all donations will be published in the Hub.
Today’s individual donations include:
Lydell and Karen Husmann, $25; Robert and Ann Young, $125; Brad and Linda Fisher, $50; Rex and Shari Peterson, $100 in memory of Bernie and Bette Babbitt; Richard and Gwendolyn Luth, $200; Serendipity Club, $100; Soil Sisters and Misters Garden Club, $50; Bryan and Jean Nitchie, $750; David and Peggy Townsend, $100; Miles and Brenda Marshall, $100; The Big L, $400; Andrea Lowe, $300.
Donations to the business drive include:
In memory of Hanny Arram and Alia Arram, $5,000 from Essam and Barbara Arram, Tarik Arram, Courtney, Little Essam and Sophia Arram; Camil, Nadia, Laila, Emily and Amir Saadi; Tim and Traci Shada $100; Kirk and Megan Harms, $100; staff at Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom and Holbrook, $500; Heartland Bank, $100; Jack and Therese Horner, $100; Kearney Regional Medical Center LLC, $1,000; Josh Jelden, $100; Josh and Trish Olson, $100; Sims Shop EZ gift cards $50; Cut N Style, $10; Tim O’Brien, $20; Dome Lounge, $50.
Mollee’s Motor Works, $50; Cody Peden, $100; La Unica Market, $20; Thrifty Car, $60; Willy Kramer, $60; Todd Clabaugh, $20; Eustis Body Shop, $40; Stetson Fagan and Baby Fagan, $100 by Brad and Gina Holbrook; Bill and Jeanne Ross, $100; Heartland Motor Sports, $50; Buzz’s Marine, $100; Dennis Ramsey, $5; Saylor Printing, $40; Lock Mobile, $25; Central Constructing, $50; Rick Stahly-Quality Appraisal, $20; Coldwell Banker Town and Country Realty, $2,000.
Annonymous, $9; T&T Nail Salon, $50; Nye, Hervert, Jorgensen, Watson and Connealy, $100; annonymous, $20; Golf Fit, $100; Copycat Printing, $100; Health Plan Partners, $250; Horizon Designs, $200; Brauer Law Office, $50; American Legion Post 52 patron, $100; Patrick and Terri Rahe, $50; Brian and Jolynn Jones, $20; USI-Doug and Megan Mitchell, $100; Cirrus Tech, $200; Eakes Office Equipment, $100; Ben and Sara Homan, $400; S&J Construction, $50; Platte Valley Auto, $200; Buckle, $500.
New West, $100; Steinbrink Landscaping, $100; Thirsty’s, $50; Garrett Tires, $100; Apple Market, $250; John Wolf, $150; George Janning, $125; Custer Federal Bank, $250; Bruning Bank, $250; Keith Stafford, $100; Doug and Rhonda King, $100; Lindsey Connot, $250; Chris Berke, $300; Sorensen Group, $500; Bear Frame and Alignment, $50; Bamford, $100; Great Western Bank, $750; Qdoba Mexican Restaurant, $100; MILCO Environment, $100.
Miller and Associates, $100; K-H Enterprises, $100; Christman Optometrist, $25; Dave Waggoner Plumbing & Heating, $100; Sixth Street Development, $100; Highland Financial Group, $100; Ron and Susan Bielenberg, $100 in memory of Keith King and Wayne McKinney; Level 5 dba Microtel, $100; Kearney Printing, $100; Level 5 dba Days Inn, $100; Level 5 dba Country Inn and Suites, $100; Ron and Susan Bielenberg, $100 in memory of Lynn Johnson; Three Margaritas gift card, $50; Red Lobster gift card, $40; Skeeter Barnes gift card, $50; Whiskey Creek gift card, $20; First Tier Bank, $100.
Broadfoot Sand and Gravel, $200; Conrad’s Auto Center, $100; Kearney Power Sports, $50; The Crafty Dog, $300; Kearney Liquors, $20; annonymous, $40; Natural Foods, $100; State Farm-Cory Kruse, $50; Dr. James Sheen, $100; Risk Insurance Solutions, $100; Mark and Kimra Schipporeit, $125; Tiarra Rouse, $50; Ray and Jolene Ward, $100; Ward Laboratories, $100; Integrity Dental Arts, $100; Modern Cleaners, $200; annonymous, $20; Deluxe Manufacturing, $50; Mike Carper, $100; Tom Stewart, $100; Lori Vance, $20; Charlene Shahan, $40; Kearney Concrete and Block, $20.
Winn Electric, $20; Tonninges & Associates, $25; Landmark Implement toys, $200; Real Deal Toys, $175; Lichty’s Auto City, $50; Kearney Quality Sew and Vac, $25; TBK Transmissions, $150; Bruce’s Body Shop, $50; Petersen Chiropractic, $100; Foote Conveience Plaza, $150; CSM Companies, $250; Masters True Value, $50; Andersen Wrecking Co., $100; JR’s Western, $100; Lundell dba Arbys, Dairy Queen, Motel 6, Rodeway Inn, $1,000; Eileen’s Cookies, gift card; Jersey’s Bar, $100; Moore Foot and Ankle Clinic, $75; 3 Strands of Hair, $25.
Mom and Dad’s, $180; Monty Shultz Counseling and Neuro, $200; Solid Rock, $50; Bruce Furniture, $500; Play Pen Lounge, $100; Farmers and Merchants Bank, $150; Kevin and Shari Kennedy, $75; Wayne and Kathryn Gappa, $1,000; Frances Rounsborg, $25; Bruce and Tammy Blankenship, $75; Trent and Sally Whittaker, $25; Home Within, $50; Twenty First and Central, $250; Deterding’s, $100; Paddy O’Mallys, $100; 24 Hour Tees, $25 gift card; NK Nails, $30 certificate; Tracy Colling, $40; E Titan Vapors, $10; Kearney Cash, $10; annonymous, $20.
Jonny Maitland, $50; All State Insurance, $75; annonymous, $20; annonymous, $10; Computer Hardware, $100; Lee and Beth Ferrell, $20; anonymous, $12; Gambinos’ Pizza gift card; Dairy Queen gift cards; Kearney Floral, $150.
