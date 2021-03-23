 Skip to main content
Kearney, Buffalo County to receive $15m in stimulus funds
  • Updated
KEARNEY — Buffalo County will receive $9.63 million and the city of Kearney will get $5.72 million in stimulus funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress and President Joe Biden earlier this month.

“It’s a lot of money,” said Wendell Wessels, director of finance for the city.

He said cities, counties and state governmental entities will receive the first half of their allocations 60 days after March 10, the date Biden signed the ARP into law. According to Wessels, the remainder of the stimulus from Uncle Sam will arrive on March 10, 2022.

Based on population, the $1.9 trillion ARP is awarding $19.5 billion to municipalities, such as Kearney, with populations under 50,000.

According to a summary of the federal guidelines that Wessels prepared, the funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.

Wessels said eligible uses include:

1) Replacement for revenue lost because of the pandemic.

2) Premium pay for essential workers.

3) Responding to the public health emergency or its negative economic effects, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to affected industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.

4) Investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Wessels said he is anticipating the U.S. Treasury will issue more specific rules and examples how the ARP stimulus funds can used.

Bill McMullen of Kearney, who chairs the Buffalo County Board, said today he was anticipating the county would receive an ARP allocation, but he had not heard the amount or how the money could be used.

“I imagine we’ll have a lot of bridges and infrastructure to repair,” McMullen said. “We’ll try to make the decision that helps the taxpayers the most.”

Nebraska will receive a total of $1.77 billion from ARP.

County Allocations

Regional counties will receive allocations from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan based on their populations:

Buffalo $9.63 million

Custer $2.09 million

Dawson $4.58 million

Franklin $580,000

Furnas $910,000

Gosper $390,000

Harlan $660,000

Kearney $1.26 million

Phelps $1.75 million

Sherman $580,000

Community Allocations

Municipalities and villages in the Kearney region will receive allocations based on population from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Alma $190,000

Amherst $40,000

Ansley $70,000

Arapahoe $160,000

Ashton $30,000

Axtell $130,000

Bertrand $120,000

Boelus $30,000

Broken Bow $590,000

Callaway $90,000

Comstock $10,000

Cozad $630,000

Eddyville $20,000

Elm Creek $160,000

Elwood $12,000

Eustis $60,000

Farnam $30,000

Farwell $20,000

Franklin $150,000

Funk $30,000

Gibbon $320,000

Gothenburg $580,000

Harvard $160,000

Hazard $10,000

Heartwell $10,000

Hildreth $60,000

Holdrege $910,000

Holstein $40,000

Kearney $5.72 million

Kenesaw $160,000

Lexington $1.71 million

Litchfield $40,000

Loomis $60,000

Loup City $160,000

Miller $20,000

Minden $500,000

Naponee $20,000

Overton $100,000

Oxford $120,000

Pleasanton $60,000

Ragan $10,000

Ravenna $230,000

Republican City $30,000

Riverdale $30,000

Rockville $20,000

Shelton $180,000

Sumner $40,000

Upland $20,000

Wilcox $60,000

Wood River $230,000

Breaking News