Kearney, Buffalo County to receive $15m in stimulus funds

KEARNEY — Buffalo County will receive $9.63 million and the city of Kearney will get $5.72 million in stimulus funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress and President Joe Biden earlier this month.

“It’s a lot of money,” said Wendell Wessels, director of finance for the city.

He said cities, counties and state governmental entities will receive the first half of their allocations 60 days after March 10, the date Biden signed the ARP into law. According to Wessels, the remainder of the stimulus from Uncle Sam will arrive on March 10, 2022.

Based on population, the $1.9 trillion ARP is awarding $19.5 billion to municipalities, such as Kearney, with populations under 50,000.

According to a summary of the federal guidelines that Wessels prepared, the funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.

Wessels said eligible uses include:

1) Replacement for revenue lost because of the pandemic.

2) Premium pay for essential workers.