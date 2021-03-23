Kearney, Buffalo County to receive $15m in stimulus funds

KEARNEY — Buffalo County will receive $9.63 million and the city of Kearney will get $5.72 million in stimulus funds from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan approved by Congress and President Joe Biden earlier this month.
“It’s a lot of money,” said Wendell Wessels, director of finance for the city.
He said cities, counties and state governmental entities will receive the first half of their allocations 60 days after March 10, the date Biden signed the ARP into law. According to Wessels, the remainder of the stimulus from Uncle Sam will arrive on March 10, 2022.
Based on population, the $1.9 trillion ARP is awarding $19.5 billion to municipalities, such as Kearney, with populations under 50,000.
According to a summary of the federal guidelines that Wessels prepared, the funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.
Wessels said eligible uses include:
1) Replacement for revenue lost because of the pandemic.
2) Premium pay for essential workers.
3) Responding to the public health emergency or its negative economic effects, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to affected industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.
4) Investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Wessels said he is anticipating the U.S. Treasury will issue more specific rules and examples how the ARP stimulus funds can used.
Bill McMullen of Kearney, who chairs the Buffalo County Board, said today he was anticipating the county would receive an ARP allocation, but he had not heard the amount or how the money could be used.
“I imagine we’ll have a lot of bridges and infrastructure to repair,” McMullen said. “We’ll try to make the decision that helps the taxpayers the most.”
Nebraska will receive a total of $1.77 billion from ARP.