Kearney/Buffalo County crisis co-responders ready to hit the streets

Having a licensed mental health practitioner who can go out with the responding officers can have a life-changing outcome for the people in distress. The mental health co-responder can work with the officer and the citizen to ensure the safety of all people involved and get people the assistance they need, whether that means in-patient medical attention/hospital admission or establishing a relationship for further care and treatment.

“This program is a prime example of a collaborative strategy toward best practices with the goal of providing appropriate services to those experiencing crisis while providing a resource for our police officers and deputies when a call for service involves challenging circumstances. I believe our community will benefit beyond measure through this program. We are thankful for the remarkable relationship we enjoy with Buffalo County Sheriff Miller, and Region 3. The partnership with Lutheran Family Services for community outreach and crisis co-responder is essential to the success of our program. I look forward to the partnership”, said Chief Waugh, Kearney Police.