Kearney/Buffalo County crisis co-responders ready to hit the streets

KEARNEY — A approach to law enforcement in Kearney and Buffalo County will have mental health experts riding shotgun on calls involving mental health crises.
The Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office are hiring a community outreach coordinator and a crisis co-responder to embed within the departments to assist officers responding to calls that are not necessarily criminal but may be related to a mental health crisis.
Several organizations are collaborating on the effort.
They include Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department, Lutheran Family Services and Region 3 Behavioral Health Services.
Lutheran Family Services has been a leader in training law enforcement departments and staff across Nebraska to recognize and respond to calls that often have a strong mental or behavioral health component.
“The next stage in helping our communities provide safety, hope and wellbeing is to increase the presence of mental health professionals in departments in more communities,” said Brad Negrete, LFS’s director of Urgent and Crisis Response Services.
“For many people in crisis — whether it’s a citizen experiencing an emotional episode, medication issue, or dealing with a loved one who is in danger of hurting oneself or someone in their proximity — most people’s first instinct is to call 911,” Negrete said. Providing training and support to law enforcement professionals allows them to respond more appropriately to such crises.
Having a licensed mental health practitioner who can go out with the responding officers can have a life-changing outcome for the people in distress. The mental health co-responder can work with the officer and the citizen to ensure the safety of all people involved and get people the assistance they need, whether that means in-patient medical attention/hospital admission or establishing a relationship for further care and treatment.
“This program is a prime example of a collaborative strategy toward best practices with the goal of providing appropriate services to those experiencing crisis while providing a resource for our police officers and deputies when a call for service involves challenging circumstances. I believe our community will benefit beyond measure through this program. We are thankful for the remarkable relationship we enjoy with Buffalo County Sheriff Miller, and Region 3. The partnership with Lutheran Family Services for community outreach and crisis co-responder is essential to the success of our program. I look forward to the partnership”, said Chief Waugh, Kearney Police.