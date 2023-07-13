KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff's Office made law enforcement history in July 1994 when the two agencies exited their separate headquarters and co-located in a former office building in downtown Kearney.

At the time, Steve Lamken was the chief of the Kearney Police Department and Neil Miller was Buffalo County sheriff. Those two leaders, along with the Kearney City Council and Buffalo County Board of Commissioners, decided it made sense to co-locate the departments by moving them into the same buildings and sharing resources.

Working together, they created a model program that was a first in Nebraska, and would be watched closely. Eventually, the Kearney-Buffalo County Joint Law Enforcement center became the model other departments would adopt.

Today, the men and women who protect and serve still are proud to be leaders in Nebraska law enforcement, KPD Chief Bryan Waugh said.

“As the third chief of police at KPD during the past 30 years, I am extremely proud of our relationship with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Miller, which remains strong," Waugh said. "The strength of this relationship was born out of the idea we can better serve both the city of Kearney and Buffalo County together."

He said the professionals in both departments continue to strengthen their partnership and relationship with the supportive community.

"While we both maintain our individual organizational identities, the partnership is seen throughout all facets of our collective operations," Waugh said.

To celebrate the 30 years of co-location and to give the public a view of how the joint headquarters function, Sheriff Miller and Chief Waugh on Wednesday issued an invitation to join them for a 30 years of co-location celebration.

An open house at the Law Enforcement Center at 2025 A Ave. is planned from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be cookies and coffee along with tours of the Law Enforcement Center.

We are also expecting to have several special guests in attendance to include former Police Chief Steve Lamken, retired Chief Dan Lynch, members of the Buffalo County Board, City Council, city and county administrators and NPPD.

"We look forward to the next 30 years of our successful partnership and I will always appreciate those who had the vision and leadership to make this happen,” Waugh said.