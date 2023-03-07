KEARNEY – Kearney/Buffalo County CASA will host its third annual CASA Superhero GALA April 7 at the Younes Conference Center South.

The social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed by speakers, live and silent auction items and trivia. Cocktail attire is recommended.

Kearney/Buffalo County CASA recruits, screens, trains and supervises volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system.

Kearney/Buffalo County CASA currently serves 120 abused and neglected children. It aims to give hope and a voice to every child. CASA advocates recommend needed services to meet educational, mental and physical needs of these children.

Tickets are $75 each, or $700 for a table of 10. All funds raised April 7 will remain here.

To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit www.kearneybuffalocountycasa.com, call 308- 865-5675 or email Margot Icenogle-Larsen at casa@mnca.net.