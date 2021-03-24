Kearney boy wants to get canine to help with autism; fundraising underway

She took Brayden to Mayo in August 2019. A specialist confirmed that he had autism. Brayden also has sensory processing disorder and currently is being tested for IED, or immediate explosive disorder.

“Little things can make him mad. He has anger control issues. It can be just a little thing, like a hole in his jeans,” Kayla said. But therapy is expensive.

“It got to the point where we couldn’t afford $12,500 deductible out of pocket every year,” she said.

A service dog was a more practical idea, so she began to scour Facebook and found Disability Dogs. The Hutsells will get Maya at the discounted price of $4,500 from disabilitydogs.net, far less than the usual $10,000 to $12,500. The family has paid the $1,000 down payment. Maya is currently being trained and is expected to arrive in mid-April.

The family is eager for the dog to arrive. According to provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, service dogs can be trained to distract and diffuse Brayden from depression, mood swings, self-harm or a panic attack by rubbing, nuzzling or licking him.

Maya will be able to distract him by playing, such as bringing him a ball or a stick. Maya also will be trained to calm him during a panic attack by lying on his chest to provide deep pressure therapy.