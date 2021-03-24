Kearney boy wants to get canine to help with autism; fundraising underway

KEARNEY — Brayden Hutsell, 9, knows human hearts are not shaped like the hearts depicted on Valentine’s Day cards.
He peppers Siri with questions about planets and history, too.
Brayden, 9, is gifted. He is also autistic. In April, he will get a service dog, a rottweiler named Maya, to help calm him and redirect his energy.
“His service dog will help with his autism and the social environment. He doesn’t always do well in public. The dog will jump on his lap and put pressure on him or rub up against Brayden so he’s not overwhelmed and overstimulated,” his mother Kayla said.
She and her husband Matthew currently are raising money for the dog, which will cost $4,000. Several weeks ago, they held a Mexican dinner fundraiser. They also are selling flower bulbs, strawberry plants and cherry tomatoes online.
Kayla previously worked with Mosaic, so she has experience with autistic children. When Brayden was 2 and began showing signs of autism, she knew right away what the diagnosis was, but doctors thought otherwise. They thought he had ADHD, or hyperactive disorder.
“I fought that for two years,” Kayla said. “I feel like we’ve been to millions of doctors. I got tired of being tossed around like an octopus so I finally called Mayo Clinic myself and got him an appointment.”
She took Brayden to Mayo in August 2019. A specialist confirmed that he had autism. Brayden also has sensory processing disorder and currently is being tested for IED, or immediate explosive disorder.
“Little things can make him mad. He has anger control issues. It can be just a little thing, like a hole in his jeans,” Kayla said. But therapy is expensive.
“It got to the point where we couldn’t afford $12,500 deductible out of pocket every year,” she said.
A service dog was a more practical idea, so she began to scour Facebook and found Disability Dogs. The Hutsells will get Maya at the discounted price of $4,500 from disabilitydogs.net, far less than the usual $10,000 to $12,500. The family has paid the $1,000 down payment. Maya is currently being trained and is expected to arrive in mid-April.
The family is eager for the dog to arrive. According to provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, service dogs can be trained to distract and diffuse Brayden from depression, mood swings, self-harm or a panic attack by rubbing, nuzzling or licking him.
Maya will be able to distract him by playing, such as bringing him a ball or a stick. Maya also will be trained to calm him during a panic attack by lying on his chest to provide deep pressure therapy.
Kayla works at Midland Molding. Matthew works at Baldwin Filters. They have three other children: Dylan, 17, Isabella, 11, and Jason, 4, and three other dogs.
Brayden, who is homeschooled, enjoys being a Cub Scout. His Scout leaders “understand his disabilities,” his mother said. He’s also “a natural” with horses, which he rides at Christine’s Horseback Riding. He loves the outdoors and fishing at Yanney Heritage Park and at Cottonmill Park.
Science, history and math are his strengths.
“Brayden is definitely gifted,” his mother said. “When we went to Mayo Clinic, he drew the heart showing the valves in their correct positions. When he draws pictures of people, the people have veins. On Valentine’s Day, he was upset because hearts in pictures weren’t shaped the way real hearts are.”
If he were granted three wishes, Brayden said he would wish that everyone would be kind to everyone else, that he could fish with his favorite singer Luke Combs and that he could talk to a “true scientist” because he has so many questions about science.