Kearney Boy Scout veteran earns national Elks award

KEARNEY — With a twinkle in his eye, Dana Ernst says he hopes to be buried in his beige Boy Scout shirt crowded with patches, badges, honors and more.

This summer, Ernst was one of just four men nationwide to receive a national Boy Scouts of America Marvin M. Lewis Award from the Brotherhood of the Protection of Elks in recognition of all he’s done for the Boy Scouts of America.

Now 59, Ernst has been involved in Boy Scouts since he became a Cub Scout in the fifth grade. He calls his participation “a labor of love.”

Ernst said he was “thrown into the Boy Scout program as a red-haired, red-cheeked kid” in 1976, when he lived on a farm near Duncan, outside of Columbus. He joined Troop 294 and loved it all — the camping, the hiking, building fires and “the aspects of self-achievement” he acquired. He became an Eagle Scout in 1980.

“I loved Scouting from day one. The benefits of Scouting last a lifetime. You learn survival skills and organizational skills and so much more,” he said.

He stepped away from Scouting for a few years, married his wife Beth and moved to Kearney in 1991. He was a “happily unemployed Mr. Mom” while he and Beth, a family medicine specialist at CHI Health Kearney Clinic, raised two children.

He returned to Scouting as a den leader for his son Michael’s Cub Scout pack at Park Elementary and quickly moved up the ranks to pack committee member. He served as scoutmaster for five years when his son joined Troop 139 and then became the committee chair for the troop.

He often brought his daughter Megan on their camping adventures. “It was easier to take her along,” he said. She loved the adventuring the Boy Scouts offered. Ernst also helped bring Scouting to disadvantaged and at-risk youth in the region. He even led winter camp-outs.

He’s currently committee chair of Boy Scout Troop 139, which meets at First Lutheran Church. He’s also the pack’s unit commissioner.

Through the years, Ernst was also heavily involved with the Kearney Elks Lodge #984. He served as the Exalted Ruler from 2015 to 2016 and again from 2020 to 2022.

Two years ago, a fellow member of Kearney Elks Lodge #984 handed Ernst a 20-page booklet about the Marvin M. Lewis Award. The Elks created the award in 1998 in recognition of the Elks’ significant contributions to Scouting and the sound development of America’s youth. All local lodges could nominate one candidate for the award. The member asked Ernst to write a draft nominating himself for the award.

“I was surprised, but I did it,” Ernst said. He worked hard, digging back to rediscover all he’d done for the Boy Scouts in the last 45 years.

The award was supposed to be a surprise, but Ernst accidently heard from another member that he’d be presented with it at the national Brotherhood of the Elks convention in Atlanta in early July. “It was very humbling,” he said. Ernst had not planned to attend the convention, but he quickly made reservations for his wife and her father, Rick Mason, who lives with them.

Ernst’s list of service to both the Boy Scouts and the Elks is a lengthy one. He’s also the quartermaster for the Boy Scouts’ Wood Badge course, which trains future leaders of Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Many winners have served in regional capacities for Boy Scouts.

For the Elks, Ernst has also chaired its scholarship program, the Veterans Leather program, done hospital visits, chaired the annual Hoop Shoot and helped with fundraisers. He volunteers at the Elks Country Golf as well.

He firmly believes in the Boy Scouts of America. He has watched boys grow and mature and become leaders through the program. He is especially grateful to the mentorship of Dr. Mark Mowry, a previous leader in Troop 139, and Chuck Prochaska, the leader of a different Scout troop who often worked with Ernst.

“All kids can make room on their plates for Scouting,” he said. “When you’re into sports, you’re often done playing after high school, but with Scouting, when boys turn 18, they can become assistant junior scoutmasters,” he said.

Ernst noted that when a tornado slammed into the Little Sioux Scout Ranch in western Iowa in June 2008, the Boy Scouts with first aid training rushed to apply first aid and save lives.

When former Eagle Scouts join the military, he said, they’re automatically bumped up a grade or two before they begin basic training. “You may not have worked with adults, but you’ve learned leadership skills by working with kids underneath you,” he said.

No wonder he wants to be buried in his Boy Scout shirt. He’s earned it.