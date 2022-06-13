Kearney-based Guard MPs prep for year-long deployment to Middle East

KEARNEY — In just a couple of weeks 65 members of the Nebraska Army National Guard based in Kearney will be shipping out to Texas and then to an undisclosed location in the Middle East to help with security and other needs of U.S. military forces in the region.

“We’re spending as much time with my brother as we can,” said Luis Avila of Kearney, whose brother, Adrian, is among the members of the 1057th Military Police Company. Soon Avila, an employee at Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in his civilian life, will be joining other members of the 1057th MP Company in their mission to relieve a different contingent of the 1057th from Scottsbluff.

The first group departed Nebraska in October 2021. After they leave Kearney in a couple of weeks, the second group of the 1057th’s MPs will have additional training in Texas and then leave for the Middle East.

“You are ready and prepared for the job,” said Major Gen. Daryl Bohac during a formal sendoff for the 1057th in the Fine Arts Building at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. About 200 family, friends and Nebraska dignitaries attended the event. There were lots of tears and hugs exchanged.

Guard members and their families said they’ve been preparing for the year-long absence of their citizen soldiers.

“There has been lots of family time and camping,” said Staff Sgt. Megan Yada of Chadron as her 10-year-old daughter, Kinleigh, crawled into her lap.

Yada is leaving her two daughters,Kinleigh and 3-year-old Leighton, in the care of her husband, Wade.

“I’m very excited to utilize my training,” Yada said.

It has been a very busy couple of years for the 1057th, which had been a logistics unit specializing in truck transportation, but its role shifted to military police a few years ago.

Sgt. Brady Barton serves on the Lincoln Police Department. He was sharing long-distance farewells during the past week. Barton’s mother lives in Sterling, Colorado; his father is in Laramie, Wyoming, and his finance lives in Lincoln.

After his visit in Colorado earlier last week, Barton said his mother sent him back to Nebraska with a large batch of Doritos casserole, a favorite of Barton and his friends.

Facing the reality that, in a short while, he’ll be serving his country on the other side of the globe, brings out the jitters and a sense of achievement, he said.

“There are nerves. Being gone for a year and doing what we’ll be doing is something new,” Barton said. “This one is real life. We’re in the game, now.”

The past several years have been busy for the 1057th.

The 1057th assisted in January 2021 with security at the presidential inauguration, provided support during a COVID march and civil unrest in 2020, responded to flooding in Nebraska in 2019, aided security and recovery from hurricanes Gustav in 2008 and Katrina in 2005, and was at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah.

The 1057th also helped battle multiple Nebraska wildfires in 2000, 2002, 2006, 2007 and 2017.

Among speakers Sunday were Gov. Pete Ricketts and state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney.

“We as Americans are grateful for the sacrifices through the years and we’re grateful to the men and women of the 1057th,” Ricketts said.

Lowe said he is inspired when people like the soldiers of the 1057th demonstrate such commitment to their nation and state.

“I’m amazed to see the men and women who are willing to serve their country. I’m honored to be here,” Lowe said.