Kearney-based, Brandon Built makes furnishings and gives back to the community

Many started as college students interested in entrepreneurship or woodworking.

“I did a high school wood shop class, and I fell in love with woodworking,” said 23-year-old shop manager Alyssa Palmer. “I had a mutual friend of Brandon’s hit me up and he said, ‘Would you be interested in working here?’ And I was like, ‘Of course.’ So that’s kind of how I joined the team, and I’ve loved it ever since.”

Mertens and Brandon hope to inspire their workers to pursue their interests.

“It’d be pretty cool if a couple years from now, someone is like, ‘I heard about Brandon Built and how a guy who couldn’t hammer a nail started this business and now is managing employees,’” Mertens laughed. “That would just be a pretty cool legacy to establish to kind of start that new trend I guess of millennials kind of really crafting and creating and paving their own way.”

In the end, the main mission of Brandon Built is to build a better tomorrow.

“The one thing we all have in common is we all take a great amount of pride in our work,” Rohr said. “We want to be able to enjoy what we’re doing and just be able to feel that calling in Ephesians 4:23, like he must labor in order to help those in need. We’re just super blessed to be where we’re at.”