Kearney-based author wants people to question their beliefs

KEARNEY — The title of Jordan Neben’s book makes one thing clear — he doesn’t have all the answers.

“It’s an opinion piece of six different essays covering a variety of topics from religion and belief, politics and statecraft, to the recent pandemic,” he said. “The whole point of the book is to get the reader to think of these things in new and novel ways.”

The Kearney-based author hopes his readers will look at these topics, along with long-held beliefs, in a way that invites introspection.

“A Lot of Questions (With No Answers)” features six essays: “Ruminations on Religion,” “Ruminations on Religion: Addendum,” “Make Sure Your Death is Sudden and Violent,” “The Price of History,” “State of Generosity” and “Written by the Victor.” Although Neben describes his book as an opinion piece, he includes hypothetical situations to help readers make sense of the questions throughout the book.

Neben hopes to encourage people with extreme beliefs to examine their values.

“The underlying point of the book is to get people with extreme beliefs — and it doesn’t matter what extreme belief it is — to question their opinions,” he said. “I want people to be better toward one another. I think we might be better toward one another if we thought more about what we do and why.”

Neben originally used the current title, while he worked on the essays, thinking he would replace it later.

“I came up with the title without spending a lot of time on it,” he said. “I used it as a placeholder for a while. I thought about some alternatives but while on the phone with the editor, I asked whether I should change the title. He said, ‘I think you hit the nail on the head with the title. I wouldn’t change it.’ So I decided to stick with it.”

Some of the questions Neben raises in the book: How often do people take the time to question the basic assumptions that underlie their beliefs and worldview? How strong can a person’s conviction be if they cannot allow room for doubt in their minds?

“As with any author, I hope to reach a lot of readers,” he said. “I hope I leave readers a little more discerning and introspective. I hope they will take that same attitude and question things a little more.”

In his essay, “Make Sure Your Death is Sudden and Violent,” Neben explores why governments “will happily create memorials for all of those who died fighting its wars, but why that same government might not be as keen to do the same when disease kills its citizens.”

Neben, 27, describes himself as someone who enjoys reading and learning.

“Even in school I read books all the time,” he said. “I’ve always had the desire to try and learn more. I’m always ordering more books and I try to read several new ones each month. I tried to distill any wisdom I might have learned and put it into this book.”

“A Lot of Questions (With No Answers)” required little research as the author based most of the material on his own opinions. Neben is currently working on another book that will require more research with careful citations.

“It will probably take a long time,” he said. “I guess that one will be years in the making so I don’t want to say too much more about it right now.”

In the back of the book, Neben listed books and podcasts that helped influence his opinions.

“The one that influenced me the most is a popular podcast called ‘Hardcore History & Common Sense,’ hosted by Dan Carlin,” he said. “I’ve been a fan of his for years. I’ve styled my book in a similar way. When I was putting together the outline for one of my essays, I listened to an episode of his I had never heard before. I didn’t realize how similar my thinking was to his.”

Neben understands the importance of history.

“By studying history, you can gain greater insights to humanity,” he said. “For a long time I believed that old cliché, ‘Those who do not study history are doomed to repeat it.’ I think I’ve gotten older and more cynical and I’ve come to realize that maybe humanity doesn’t learn a lot from our mistakes. There seems to be a pattern of a lot of mistakes being repeated time and time again.”