Kearney Barbershoppers planning Memorial Day songs; singers wanted
Kearney Barbershoppers planning Memorial Day songs; singers wanted

1733 Kearney Area Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society
Fran Wilson, Courtesy

KEARNEY — Need to get out of the house and end the COVID Blues? Singing is one of the best ways to do that and the Kearney Area Barbershoppers 1733 Chorus has a special Guest Night planned at 7:30 p.m. May 3 at Countryside Christian Church, 3203 Eighth Ave.

The chorus recently has begun to rehearse again for the first time in about a year and are planning to sing three songs for the Memorial Day celebration at the Kearney Cemetery. All men who love to sing are invited to join the chorus in performing “The National Anthem,” “God Bless America” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

The 1733 Chorus chartered in 1971 and has performed annual shows, benefit Christmas concerts, sung in summer church services plus many other events ever since. This is the 50th year anniversary of the group.

For information, contact Fran Wilson, director, at frjgwils@yahoo.com or 308-234-5376 or Gary Helms, president, at helmsgary50@gmail.com or 308-236-7472.

