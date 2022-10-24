Kearney barbershop chorus wants a few good voices

KEARNEY — The 1733 Men’s Barbershop Chorus is having a special guest night at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 to recruit more men and boys to sing in the Dec. 18 Christmas show.

“This guest night will give you an idea of what the chorus is about and also share the enjoyment that comes from singing in a men’s chorus,” said Gary Helms, VP chapter development, Kearney Area Barbershop Chorus.

The guest night will be at Countryside Christian Church at 3203 Eighth Ave. Participants can enter through the south door.

“You will get to sing four-part a cappella music and your favorite Christmas songs with the chorus. There is no commitment, but if, after attending this practice night, you decide you like singing with this chorus, then you are invited to come to the Monday evening practices leading up to the Christmas show and sing on the stage with the chorus,” Helms said.

Specifics on the show will come out later. Practices will be at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays following the Nov. 14 guest night.

“Please come and lend your voice to this endeavor. It is a fun and relaxing hobby that will be enjoyable,” Helms said. “It is for males of all ages and is also a great father and son activity.”

Helms can answer questions about the barbershop chorus. He can be reached at 308-627-8162 or helmsgary50@gmail.com.

He said Fran Wilson or any Kearney barbershopper can provide more information.