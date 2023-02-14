KEARNEY – It doesn’t have an official name yet.

For now, everyone involved is calling it the Kearney Indoor Sports Complex.

The long-anticipated project is now in the planning phase ahead of going to bid, explained Kearney Recreation Services Director Scott Hayden.

Previously reported to cost an estimated $34 million, that number remains uncertain, said Hayden, and a more specific cost hasn’t been released yet.

Kearney voters approved the new facility in December 2021.

The facility will be located off Interstate 80 and be accessible from Yanney Avenue.

Its 210,000-square-foot imprint will have a gymnasium with eight basketball courts and 12 volleyball courts, turf fields, a three-lane track, four stand-alone pickleball courts, and many supporting spaces.

“Kearney is an active community,” said Hayden. “Our outdoor sports fields are really busy from late spring through fall, but our indoor opportunities are relatively limited. This facility will help us keep up with the growth and solve some of the needs that we have.”

The courts for basketball and volleyball will also host wrestling tournaments, for example.

Turf has long been desired, said Hayden, and will be able to handle a variety of activities such as soccer, football, baseball, softball and even ultimate frisbee.

Pickleball in particular “continues to soar,” not only in Kearney, but nationally.

“Facilities like this are starting to become more commonplace,” he said. “A facility like this better facilitates youth and adult sports tournaments and lead games, practices and drop-in play.”

Kearney serves as a regional hub for central and western Nebraska, attracting conferences, conventions and other events.

“We hope to attract 20-plus tournaments a year in various sports,” said Hayden, “which will not only bring revenue to our town, but will also be nice for the locals, so they don’t have to travel as often.”

Much work goes into making such a facility into reality, said Hayden.

“It’s a large building, so there’s a large amount of details that go with it,” he said. “It’s really making sure we’re thinking through all the details, to be able to have the volume to handle large volumes of people, and also meet the needs of each particular sport.”

There are challenges, too, with inflation and the rising cost of materials.

“We’re working with our architect and our contractor and really looking at the materials we use and select, making sure we understand the availability and those types of things,” said Hayden.

Working on such a project is an exciting opportunity for Hayden, he told Kearney Hub.

“It’s a once-in-a-career project,” he said. “We’ve done some larger projects, but every one’s a little different. There’s a learning curve to it, but we have a great team in place. The key is using everybody’s talents, including our own. We know from a sports programming standpoint to make sure we have a very functional building, but also one that’s a quality building, too.”