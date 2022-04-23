Kearney author puts little victories of life in her novels

KEARNEY — Victoria Morrow sits down to write for some very simple reasons.

“I enjoy it,” she said. “I love history and I love mysteries and I love stories with happy endings, especially if the situation that the hero and heroine are going through is challenging. I like to see a positive resolution. I believe in the strength and character of the human spirit in difficult times.”

Whether she sets her characters in the middle of war, as in a historical romance, or in a piece of contemporary fiction, Morrow wants the outcome to show a positive resolution where good triumphs over evil.

“That may sound idealistic to some people,” the Kearney-based author said, “but it is in keeping with my personal belief system.”

Morrow squeezed in her writing between work, family and school. In addition to earning a degree in psychology with a special education minor, she worked at two jobs — and still found time to publish four novels with two more in the works.

She published her first novel, “The Eagle and the Dove,” in 2007. Others followed until Morrow reached a breaking point, trying to balance work, school and life. She asked her editor at Pocket Books, John Scognamiglio, to release her from her contract.

“He said, ‘Are you sure, Vicki?’” Morrow recalled. “I was emotional, but could not handle any more between work, home and writing, so Pocket released me from my contract. Maggie Crawford, the vice president of Pocket Books, gave me her card at a writer’s convention in New York and said, ‘When you’re ready, come on back.’”

After dealing with a series of deaths in her family, a painful divorce and other life events, Morrow found herself drawn back to writing.

“If you hold fast to your faith and you hold fast to your beliefs and your morals and your values, even in the most challenging times, even if you don’t necessarily see the positive results, somehow someone will benefit in the future,” she said. “That’s what we all hope for as a positive, good future — if not for ourselves, for our children and our grandchildren.”

The author talks about “little victories” in life, the events and lessons that affirm the common good of society.

The plot of “The Eagle and the Dove” details the life of Katherine Kelly Dory, a young woman living in the lap of luxury in Boston in the 1880s. She accompanies her father out West where he travels because of his work with the railroads. After an abduction, Katherine gets rescued by Jesse McCallum, a man living on the edges of society in the Old West. They fall in love — except that Katherine still feels the pull of her life in Boston and her fiancé who always treated her in the most delicate ways.

Morrow strongly believes in the power of good vs. evil.

“My writing always has to end on a positive note,” she said. “If I read a book where the ending is tragic, regardless of how great the writer is, I personally feel cheated. There may be a tragedy where the hero doesn’t make it, but there should be something there to show hope and that something good will come of it.”

Morrow started her latest project with a different literary form.

“I kind of got off on a tangent for the last month,” she said. “I’ve been a writer of poetry all my life but there’s never really been much of an audience for it. It’s always just been something I’ve enjoyed doing. Well, I wrote a lyrical poem called ‘Zoe.’”

Morrow worked with a layout designer who encouraged her to expand the poem. The project now contains about 20,000 words and Morrow expects it to publish soon.

“’Zoe’ turned out to be a lot of fun to write,” she said. “It’s a lyrical poem, like ‘Beowulf,’ a fantasy poem with a happy ending. It’s my next book to come out. I think they’re doing the copyright work on it now. It should be out in a few weeks.”

After that, Morrow expects to publish “The Eagle and the Rose,” part of her “American Eagle” series.

As a member of the Nebraska Writers Guild, Morrow understands the benefits of working with other writers who support her work.

“They are really quite good people, talented, original, warm, compassionate and nurturing,” Morrow noted. “It’s lovely place for an accomplished writer or a novice. Nebraska Writers Guild is first rate.”