Kearney author looks to wind down, but offers tale of three sisters and their problems

KEARNEY — Carolyn Scheidies knows the power of the number three.
“I think trilogies work because the first one sets it up, the second one carries the story and the third one wraps it up,” the Kearney-based author said from her home office. “I do have a series of books with a fourth story and one with a fifth, but there’s something about the three-book series that seems to be really strong. When you go beyond that, you get into a long-term series of stories where you keep writing about the same characters forever.”
Scheidies’ latest book, “Three Sisters of Stanhavon Castle,” combines three novels into one book, part of her Regency Romance Collection, published in October by Booklocker.com. The book retails for $24.
The three books are:
— “The Solicitor and the Marquis’ Niece”
— “The Earl’s Brother and the Healer”
— “Sara and the New Marquis”
While writing “Three Sister of Stanhavon Castle,” Scheidies had more ideas but decided to tell the stories of the three sisters and limit herself.
“I think that three-book idea is strong enough and carries the characters along enough that you get to know the characters — and then say goodbye at the end of three books,” she said.
The plot: After the death of their parents, their loving Uncle Rupert, the Marquis of Stanhavon, raised the three girls while living in a crumbling ruin of a castle. The war left the family coffers practically empty. The Marquis raised the girls with an independent spirit along with a strong faith.
Scheidies set the story during the Regency era, roughly 1795 to 1837, in Great Britain, a time known for its elegance and achievements in the fine arts and architecture. During that period Jane Austin wrote “Pride and Prejudice,” the Napoleonic Wars ended and Emily Brontë wrote “Frankenstein.”
In the novel, the stories continue. After the death of their uncle, Jerusalem “Jerri,” the oldest at 19, wonders how she’ll care for her younger siblings. Bethlehem “Beth,” only a year younger, aspires to the healing profession but must deal with challenges from other doctors who refuse to believe that young woman should be in the medical profession. Sara, at 17, struggles with her health — and with a determination to save the castle.
More complications occur when an heir suddenly shows up and wants to destroy the castle to right a wrong done to his branch of the family generations earlier.
Scheidies, who writes a weekly column for the Hub, thinks she might not write another series of books.
“It takes so much time and energy to write, especially books in a series,” she said. “My guess is that this is my last series that I will write.”
Scheidies plans to continue writing and maybe even produce a stand-alone novel, but not a series of books.
“I can rant and rave about anything,” she joked. “But it’s one thing to have it in your head and to write short articles as opposed to a book-length thing. That takes so much time and effort. It’s formulating it, publishing it and then marketing it — the time commitment is huge. I just don’t think I have the energy for it anymore.”
Writing a book like “Three Sisters of Stanhaven” allows Scheidies to construct a world of characters and situations.
“Usually I start with a problem,” she said about her writing process. “It’s like throwing a stone in the water and it starts rippling out. That’s how a I formulate a lot of my stories. I get an idea and I start working outwards to see if it has substance. I started with the first book, of course, and continued working forward. How does that affect everything else?”
The ripples of her storytelling helps to mold the future stories in the series.
“You can read the stories individually but they work best together because there is a thread that holds them all together,” Scheidies said. “I actually have a lot of research material about the time because I’ve written a lot of books set in that period. I love history and I just ended up falling in love with that period.”