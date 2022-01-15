Kearney author looks to wind down, but offers tale of three sisters and their problems

“It takes so much time and energy to write, especially books in a series,” she said. “My guess is that this is my last series that I will write.”

Scheidies plans to continue writing and maybe even produce a stand-alone novel, but not a series of books.

“I can rant and rave about anything,” she joked. “But it’s one thing to have it in your head and to write short articles as opposed to a book-length thing. That takes so much time and effort. It’s formulating it, publishing it and then marketing it — the time commitment is huge. I just don’t think I have the energy for it anymore.”

Writing a book like “Three Sisters of Stanhaven” allows Scheidies to construct a world of characters and situations.

“Usually I start with a problem,” she said about her writing process. “It’s like throwing a stone in the water and it starts rippling out. That’s how a I formulate a lot of my stories. I get an idea and I start working outwards to see if it has substance. I started with the first book, of course, and continued working forward. How does that affect everything else?”

The ripples of her storytelling helps to mold the future stories in the series.