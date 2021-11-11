 Skip to main content
Kearney author Bennett sharing new children’s book, “Go Be the Light!” at KPL
Kearney author Bennett sharing new children's book, "Go Be the Light!" at KPL

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library, Meadowlark Elementary School and Kearney Public Schools will host a free book launch party for local author and teacher Robin Bennett at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18.

Bennett’s new children’s book, “Go Be the Light!” will be published in early December.

At the event, Bennett will take questions from the audience and talk about how her long career in Kearney Public Schools, where she is a first-grade teacher, inspired the book.

Bennett said, “I have always wanted to write a book. It has been a lifelong goal. After the sad event of losing my husband, and feeling all of the love and support from my students, colleagues, neighbors, friends and family, I wanted to write about the importance of being the light and sharing love and kindness with others.”

“Go Be the Light!” is the story of Lester, a firefly who suddenly loses his tail’s special glow. Even though his glow is gone, he learns how to gain it back by spreading kindness and looking for the good in each day.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event. The program is free and open to the public. This collaborative program is presented by KPL, Meadowlark Elementary School and KPS.

