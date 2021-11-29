Kearney attorney appointed to Ninth Judicial District Court bench

Patrick M. Lee of Kearney has been appointed District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District, filling the vacancy recreated by the Sept. 1 retirement of Mark Young.
Lee was appointed Monday by Gov. Pete Ricketts. The Ninth Judicial District consists of Buffalo and Hall counties. The primary place of office for the judicial position is Grand Island.
On Oct. 18 in Grand Island, Lee and two other attorneys appeared before the Judicial Nominating Commission for District Court judge in the Ninth Judicial District. The other two applicants were Sarah Hinrichs of Hastings and John D. Icenogle of Kearney. The commission forwarded the names of Lee and Hinrichs to the governor for consideration.
In his appearance before the commission, Lee said that he would move to Grand Island if appointed.
Lee, 37, has worked in the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office as deputy county attorney since May 2011. In that capacity, he has prosecuted all levels of criminal cases. During the past decade, Lee has served as a special prosecutor on numerous occasions, including appointments in Adams, Dawson, Kearney and Phelps counties. Additionally, Lee routinely has created and presented continuing education courses.
Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Nebraska Wesleyan and a Juris Doctor with a Certificate in the Litigation Concentration from Creighton University School of Law. He is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and was named its Outstanding Young Lawyer in 2018. Nebraska Mothers Against Drunk Driving presented him with its Hero Award in 2018.
Lee is a member, and recently completed his term as chair, of the Client Assistance Fund Board, to which he was appointed by the Nebraska Supreme Court. As chair, he worked with fellow members to receive, review, investigate and make determinations on claims of loss related to dishonest conduct by Nebraska attorneys. Lee also is a member of the Supreme Court’s Technology Committee.
Lee is currently president of the Board of Directors of HelpCare Clinic, a safety net clinic serving the uninsured in Buffalo and Kearney counties. The clinic opened its doors to patients in 2015, and Lee has been on its board since 2019. Lee is also an alumnus of Leadership Kearney as a member of Class No. 23.