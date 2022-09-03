'Kearney at War and Peace, 1917-1919' theme for brown bag lunch

KEARNEY — Nathan Tye of the University of Nebraska at Kearney will present the September History Brown Bag lunch series at Kearney Public Library.

Tye’s presentation will be titled “Kearney at War and Peace, 1917-1919.” The program will be noon-1 p.m. Sept. 14.

KPL and the UNK History Department produce the History Brown Bag lunch series monthly.

Far from the trenches, Nebraskans mobilized to support the war effort. Volunteers made bandages, fundraised for frontline ambulances and served coffee at the train station to draftees bound for France.

Yet, World War I also revealed deep fractures over the meaning of citizenship, patriotism and service across the state and in communities like Kearney.

Churches with German language services were vandalized, foreign languages banned and German-born residents harassed.

Tye’s talk will illuminate the complex dynamics of World War I within Kearney and how they fit within the wider history of the war in Nebraska. Tye is the assistant professor of Nebraska and American West History.

The Brown Bag series is free and open to the public.