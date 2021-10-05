Kearney asking for state's help on mega sports complex funding

Younes said he will donate land for the complex.

The tax turnback revenues would cover the lion’s share of the cost for the sports complex. Another significant money source would be Kearney’s 1% restaurant tax. It is scheduled to sunset after paying the $8.8 million cost of the Patriot Park ballfields in east Kearney.

In order for the restaurant taxes to be extended for the sports complex, a special election would be scheduled Dec. 14 when Kearney voters would be asked whether they favor extending the restaurant tax to pay for the new sports complex.

Earlier this year when Morgan briefed the City Council on the sports complex idea, he said the possibility of extending the restaurant tax and applying for the LB39 state sales tax turnback appears to put Kearney in the center of a “perfect storm” of funding opportunities.

Morgan said the opportunities are complicated, but Kearney appears to be in a position to tap into them.

The group of Kearney representatives heading to Lincoln today must convince Gov. Pete Ricketts, State Treasurer John Murante and other members of the Sports Arena Financing Board that Kearney is eligible for the state sales tax turnback.