Kearney asking for state's help on mega sports complex funding

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney today carried its case for a 206,000-square-foot sports complex to Lincoln and the Sports Arena Facility Financing Assistance Act Board.
Under Nebraska statute, the board has the authority to approve or deny Kearney’s request for state assistance to build the $34 million facility.
If it’s approved, the assistance would come in the form of a state sales tax turnback that could fund about 50% of the facility’s construction cost.
“This is the first application for a sports complex like ours,” Kearney City Manager Michael Morgan said Monday about the sales tax turnback and Nebraska’s special laws for financing sports arenas and other large, expensive venues.
Approved by the Legislature in May 2021, LB39 is the statute that allows state sales taxes collected by hotels and other businesses in a designated district to be used to build a sports complex. To qualify, a business capable of generating significant sales tax collections must be within 600 yards of the complex.
Crowne Plaza, the new Younes hotel and conference center that’s scheduled to open on Dec. 15, will generate an estimated $13 million to $15 million in state sales tax revenue. It’s estimated that Crowne Plaza’s sales tax collections could cover about half the cost to build the sports complex — and there’s land nearby that’s owned by hotel operator Paul Younes where the sports complex would be built.
Younes said he will donate land for the complex.
The tax turnback revenues would cover the lion’s share of the cost for the sports complex. Another significant money source would be Kearney’s 1% restaurant tax. It is scheduled to sunset after paying the $8.8 million cost of the Patriot Park ballfields in east Kearney.
In order for the restaurant taxes to be extended for the sports complex, a special election would be scheduled Dec. 14 when Kearney voters would be asked whether they favor extending the restaurant tax to pay for the new sports complex.
Earlier this year when Morgan briefed the City Council on the sports complex idea, he said the possibility of extending the restaurant tax and applying for the LB39 state sales tax turnback appears to put Kearney in the center of a “perfect storm” of funding opportunities.
Morgan said the opportunities are complicated, but Kearney appears to be in a position to tap into them.
The group of Kearney representatives heading to Lincoln today must convince Gov. Pete Ricketts, State Treasurer John Murante and other members of the Sports Arena Financing Board that Kearney is eligible for the state sales tax turnback.
Among the group representing Kearney at today’s 1 p.m. hearing were Mayor Stan Clouse, hotel and conference center owner Paul Younes, Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden, Director of Finance Wendell Wessels, Assistant Director of Finance Jena Bice, Kearney Visitors Bureau Director Roger Jasnoch and Morgan.
The city manager said the Sports Arena Board has authority to approve Kearney’s application, but Morgan was uncertain whether a decision would come today.
The hearing was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in the governor’s hearing room at the State Capitol. Morgan said, if necessary, the board was ready to accept testimony until 5 p.m.