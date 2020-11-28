Kearney arts sees $500k loss during COVID-19

KEARNEY — Traci Winscot wishes she had a way to see into the future.
“If anyone had a crystal ball, it would be good to know when we’ll be back to normal,” she said. “I just know it will take time but we will never go away from our mission of inspiring play, exploration and discovery through interactive experiences.”
Winscot, executive director of the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, noted that like so many other businesses in the country, her organization has suffered from loss of income since the pandemic hit in March.
“Being closed for several months — and then not being back to our normal attendance number, along with a lack of membership renewals — has significantly impacted our finances,” she said.
The Peter Kiewit Foundation gathered information on the impact of COVID-19 on arts and cultural organizations in Kearney via an online survey in July and August. Seven organizations responded to the survey, showing that all of them experienced cancellations of events as a result of the pandemic. The cancellations lead to a decrease of 68,550 patron visits. The estimated financial effect was more than $500,000 over a four-month period.
The Kearney Area Children’s Museum participated in the survey. Winscot views the current conditions as an obstacle instead of a dead end.
“We’re just going to be a little more creative with it and keep doing what we can do while still being smart and safe, but still creating those lasting memories for these families,” she said. “Now, more than ever, positive friendships and memories are most important. We just want to be a great resource for that.”
Winscot reminds patrons that renewing memberships, along with support through social media and monetary donations, will ensure that the arts and cultural groups remain strong and vital in the community. One critical event is Give Where You Live on Thursday. Sponsored by Kearney Area Community Foundation, the event allows community members to support organizations through monetary donations.
“Donating to Give Where You Live is important since the donation is more than what they are giving us; there will be a matching component to it,” Winscot said. “That’s the best way to give.”
Denise Christensen, executive director of the Merryman Performing Arts Center, looks beyond the end of the pandemic in terms of the financial health of the arts organizations in Kearney.
“These organizations don’t provide essential food and shelter but they are integral to the vitality of a community,” she said. “When this is all over, people’s expectations will be that these institutions will still be here. We can’t temporarily shut down, as planning and fundraising takes place 12 to 18 months prior to a single event.”
The arts and cultural organizations require employees with specialized skill sets. More than half of the organizations in the survey laid off or furloughed staff/employees.
Established in 2012, the Kearney Cultural Partners, a consortium of 21 arts and cultural groups in Kearney, meets once a month to network, plan marketing and coordinate schedules. The group has worked together to spread information about grants and government support during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
“Our goal is to lift up all the Kearney Cultural Partners,” Christensen said. “Most of them are participating in Give Where You Live. This is a unified effort. We are all working together to ensure we can resume programming once restrictions are lifted.”
During a time of short-term strategies, Kearney’s area organizations need to keep long-term goals in mind, she believes. Maintaining support of the arts and culture will accomplish that goal.
Groups like Kearney Area Children’s Museum need financial help to survive the economic downturn. Winscot also understands that keeping a positive attitude makes a difference in the role the organization plays in the community.
“Knowing that so much of it is out of our control, we need to focus on what we can control,” Winscot said. “We need to do our best to be creative with our resources, capabilities and missions.”
