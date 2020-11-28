Kearney arts sees $500k loss during COVID-19

“We’re just going to be a little more creative with it and keep doing what we can do while still being smart and safe, but still creating those lasting memories for these families,” she said. “Now, more than ever, positive friendships and memories are most important. We just want to be a great resource for that.”

Winscot reminds patrons that renewing memberships, along with support through social media and monetary donations, will ensure that the arts and cultural groups remain strong and vital in the community. One critical event is Give Where You Live on Thursday. Sponsored by Kearney Area Community Foundation, the event allows community members to support organizations through monetary donations.

“Donating to Give Where You Live is important since the donation is more than what they are giving us; there will be a matching component to it,” Winscot said. “That’s the best way to give.”

Denise Christensen, executive director of the Merryman Performing Arts Center, looks beyond the end of the pandemic in terms of the financial health of the arts organizations in Kearney.