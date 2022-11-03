Kearney Artist Guild will present Art Gala at Merryman Performing Arts Center

KEARNEY — With the Museum of Nebraska Art closed for renovation, area artists still wanted a place to display their works and offer them for sale.

“We were really sad that MONA had closed,” said guild member and past president Ginger Wilson. “There had been the Kaleidoscope event for many years. We wanted to keep that going while the museum is under construction. Kearney Artist Guild decided to host their own event. So it’s not related to Kaleidoscope or MONA, but it has the same kind of flavor and appeal.”

Kearney Artist Guild will present Art Gala from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Artists will have their works for sale. Admission to the event is free.

The event will feature the work of 20 artists.

“There are a lot of guild members participating, and then there are some other artists that we reached out to,” Wilson said. “It’s a mix of painters, jewelry artists and potters — and all of that — to have this artist flair in this lovely show that people can come to.”

An event like Art Gala allows artists a chance to meet patrons and also gives patrons a better understanding of the people behind the art.

“Getting a chance to talk about my work and everything I do is one of my favorite things I do as an artist,” Wilson said. “Meeting people, making that connection, having them be inspired by what I do — that’s important. Often artists stay home in their studios. Being able to talk to people about what they do really makes it special to us.”

Denise Christensen, executive director of the Merryman Performing Arts Center, understands the importance of events like Kearney Artists Guild’s Art Gala.

“The gala is just one of the ways that the Merryman supports the visual arts in our community,” she said.