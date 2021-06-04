Kearney Art instructor teaching painting workshop to The Archway

KEARNEY — Participants of all ages can get creative with an art workshop at The Archway.

Kearney Art instructor Diane Sciachitano will bring another edition of her popular painting workshop to The Archway 2:30-4:30 p.m. June 16.

Participants will learn basic art techniques by using mixed media and acrylic paint to create a “folk art” style painting of an old-fashioned, one-room schoolhouse.

“It’s a great way to explore painting. No previous experience is needed,” Sciachitano said. “I’ll guide the students every step of the way.”

The workshop will be held in the Platte River Room at The Archway.

All supplies necessary to complete the painting on canvas will be provided. Preregistration is required. The cost of the workshop is $32 per student.

For more information, call Archway event coordinator Amber Clement at 308-237-1000 or visit the Archway’s website at archway.org. The website has information about all of this summer’s activities at The Archway.