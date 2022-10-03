Kearney Area United Way launches campaign Saturday

KEARNEY — A chili and cinnamon roll cook-off and a kids’ costume parade will kick-off the 2022-23 campaign for the United Way of the Kearney Area.

The event, set for 4-8 p.m. Saturday at The Archway, will also include a beer tent, a jalapeno eating contest, a chili coloring contest and a corn hole tournament.

Prizes will be awarded to the two top chilis and cinnamon rolls. Judging will be done by event attendees, according to Julie Van Hoek, executive director of the United Way. The cook-off winner will win a trophy that he or she will keep until next year’s contest.

A raffle will offer prizes including a 52-inch TV, a barbeque grill, golf, hats, car washes and more.

Admission fee is $5 for anyone age 9 and up. Kids 8 and under are free. Entering the bake-off is free.

United Way hopes to raise $430,000 in this year’s campaign to support 21 partner agencies in Buffalo, Custer, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

The campaign runs through March 31, 2023.

Van Hoek said the idea for the festive campaign kick-off celebration started with discussions by the United Way board and this year’s campaign sponsor, Allo Fiber. Allo Fiber suggested a barbeque, and it grew from there.

“I suggested we do a chili cook-off, and we added the cinnamon rolls, which are loved by Midwesterners,” she said.

“I have a great and engaged board, and the cook-off is an ideal way to connect the community and United Way after the past few rough years of no contact with community or events,” she said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van Hoek, who moved here from Denver last spring, said inflation and the ever-increasing prices of goods have affected everyone.

“It’s important to connect the community to the needs of the community and be the face of the organization that helps,” she added. “Saturday’s event will be “fun for all ages. It’s a competition to see who really has the best chili and cinnamon rolls while connecting people to the agencies we help.”

United Way hopes to raise $430,000 in this year’s campaign to support 21 partner agencies in Buffalo, Custer, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. The campaign began late last month and runs through March 31, 2023.

UWKA said a gift of $2 a week can provide 526 pounds of food for local food pantries; $5 a week can provide four scholarships; $10 a week can pay for two months of medical supply support for a clinic, and $20 a week will provide rent or utility assistance for 10 families.

Last year’s campaign raised $425,000 of its $430,000 goal. In 2020-21, United Way raised $455,358, surpassing its goal of $450,000. The goal was lowered last year because of COVID, its uncertainties and its financial impact on much of the community.

UWKA was founded 58 years ago. In the past four years, its annual campaigns have raised more than $400,000 annually, including $401,722 in 2019-20 and $440,800 in 2018-19.