Kearney Area United Way has new executive director from Colorado

KEARNEY — Julie Van Hoek is the new executive director of the United Way of the Kearney Area.

The United Way announced Van Hoek’s appointment Friday afternoon.

“I am excited to continue in the United Way’s long history of partnering with the area’s other nonprofit organizations,” Van Hoek said. “United Way of the Kearney Area plays a key role in meeting the needs of this great community. As our community grows, changes and diversifies I am looking forward to great things to come for the UWKA.”

Julie Van Hoek

Julie Van Hoek

Van Hoek recently relocated to the Kearney area from Colorado. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications and has served in leadership roles in both the nonprofit and private sectors, most recently as executive director of the Western Garfield Chamber of Commerce in the Colorado River Valley.

She began her new role at the UWKA on May 23. She replaces Nikki Erickson.

The nonprofit UWKA serves the health, education and well-being of individuals and supports 21 nonprofit agencies in Buffalo, Kearney, Phelps, Harlan, Franklin and Custer counties.

“We are so very pleased to announce this appointment,” said Jerry Hultgren, United Way’s board of directors president. “Julie will bring additional leadership, energy and creativity to the organization’s programs along with a deep sense of commitment to our community. She has served other nonprofits and brings to us experience in fundraising, marketing, and leadership with a breath of perspective and experience.”

Breaking News