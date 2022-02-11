Kearney Area Storytelling Festival storyteller Tim Lowry, answers 5 questions about his storytelling

A: Well, anybody can ‘mouth off,’ but that’s not necessarily telling a story. People who demonstrate that they really care are usually invited to share more. Everybody should get to tell a story. But because storytelling is a mutual project, you have to demonstrate that you care before people are willing to give their ‘listening ears’ to your story. And sometimes demonstrating that you care just means saying “Hello.”

A: Definitely. I’m a cross-over storyteller in that I grew up in a particular tradition. I grew up in Kentucky so the traditional storytelling I knew had a very strong Appalachian flavor, lots of classic Jack tales and that kind of thing. Then my family moved to South Carolina when I was 18. I very quickly fell in love with the coast of South Carolina. Right after college I moved to Charleston. I was very intrigued with Gullah culture, which is a creole language and culture from slave time. So much of their life was very similar to Appalachia, largely due to physical circumstances of isolation, a lack of education and a lack of resources. They approached the world the same way. I started learning a lot about Gullah culture, learning to tell stories in the Gullah language. It’s very unusual to see a tall, blond-headed white boy speak in Gullah. So people say, yeah, southern storytelling, but there are all these subcategories and storytelling traditions. I feel very privileged to cross over into some of those.