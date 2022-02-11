Kearney Area Storytelling Festival storyteller Tim Lowry, answers 5 questions about his storytelling

KEARNEY — As a 6-year-old, a trip to the circus hooked Tim Lowry on the idea of show business.
He progressed through school plays and Christmas pageants until he started a puppet company as a young teenager, thinking he would eventually make a career for himself as an actor. As a theater major in college, Lowry studied Shakespeare and romantic opera before he took a class in storytelling — and found a niche.
Lowry, 51, detoured for five years, working as an English teacher before he settled in as a nationally touring storyteller, beginning in 2012.
As one of the co-headliners of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival, the Summerville, South Carolina, resident visited area schools and performed at the Lexington Public Library.
He will perform stories for families, along with national storyteller Megan Hicks, in two sessions Saturday at the Kearney Public Library at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. At 7 p.m. Lowry and Hicks will tell stories for adults at Kearney Country Club. Admission to all the events is free.
Lowry answered five questions about his storytelling:
QUESTION: What makes a story worth telling?
TIM LOWRY: I’m always drawn to character. As a drama major in college, it was always a big debate; is it plot or character that really drives a story? For a lot of people who come to storytelling from the English major/literacy side, they look for excellent plot. If they come to it from the theater/dramatic arts side, it’s character. And the story has to really mean something. It can contain a lot of humor, but in the end it needs to mean something.
Q: Who gets to tell stories in our culture?
A: Well, anybody can ‘mouth off,’ but that’s not necessarily telling a story. People who demonstrate that they really care are usually invited to share more. Everybody should get to tell a story. But because storytelling is a mutual project, you have to demonstrate that you care before people are willing to give their ‘listening ears’ to your story. And sometimes demonstrating that you care just means saying “Hello.”
Q: Is there a southern tradition of storytelling?
A: Definitely. I’m a cross-over storyteller in that I grew up in a particular tradition. I grew up in Kentucky so the traditional storytelling I knew had a very strong Appalachian flavor, lots of classic Jack tales and that kind of thing. Then my family moved to South Carolina when I was 18. I very quickly fell in love with the coast of South Carolina. Right after college I moved to Charleston. I was very intrigued with Gullah culture, which is a creole language and culture from slave time. So much of their life was very similar to Appalachia, largely due to physical circumstances of isolation, a lack of education and a lack of resources. They approached the world the same way. I started learning a lot about Gullah culture, learning to tell stories in the Gullah language. It’s very unusual to see a tall, blond-headed white boy speak in Gullah. So people say, yeah, southern storytelling, but there are all these subcategories and storytelling traditions. I feel very privileged to cross over into some of those.
Q: What attracts you to oral storytelling?
A: The social aspect of storytelling attracts me — and I didn’t know how much until the pandemic shut down everything. I thought I was going out of my mind. The hardest part for me was this level of guilt I discovered. Very quickly the memes starting coming out: “Shakespeare wrote ‘King Lear’ while he was in quarantine from the plague. What are you going to do?” I couldn’t write a story to save my life because I didn’t have anybody to bounce ideas off of. I always say, “I don’t know what I think until I know what I say.” I didn’t have anybody to talk to so I couldn’t’ come up with anything.
Q: What does success look like when you tell stories?
A: When someone retells my stories, that’s the sign of a successful story. If someone runs home to tell somebody else, I’ve hit the nail right on the head.