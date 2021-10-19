Kearney area soliders part of Chadron’s 1057th company deployed to Middle East

KEARNEY — Chadron’s 1057th Military Police Company, with detachments in Scottsbluff and Kearney, were deployed Friday to the Middle East.

Of the 65 soldiers deploying, about 34 are either assigned to the Kearney unit or from the Kearney area, including Sara Graham, who is from Holdrege where she is a sergeant with the Holdrege Police Department, and Darius Flessner, who is from Ravenna.

The specific area of their mission hasn’t been made public, although the U.S. Central Command Area includes 20 Middle Eastern nations of Afghanistan, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

In a send-off ceremony Friday in Chadron Major General Daryl Bohac, the adjutant general for the Nebraska National Guard said the deployment will be the first one overseas for the 1057th since the company transitioned from a transportation company to a military police company in October 2017.

The company has had other deployments, such as serving during the 2019 flooding in Nebraska, serving in response efforts that resulted in the rescue of 113 people, Bohac said. In 2020, the company served in National Guard Reaction Force in protests in Omaha and Lincoln.