Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill users dump 325 tons at Kearney landfill

KEARNEY — It took just one day of tire-dumping by landfill users to dispose of 325 tons of tires free of charge, according to the city of Kearney.

The Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill had secured a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality Scrap Tire Reduction Fund. The grant allowed the landfill to accept up to 325 tons of tires free of charge from residents of Buffalo County.

The tire collection event began March 8 and was scheduled to end March 11 — or until 325 tons was reached.

According to the city, the landfill had a tremendous response on the first day of the event, reaching its grant totals. The landfill ended the free disposal of tires on Tuesday, and reinstated normal landfill disposal fees.

The Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill thanked Buffalo County residents who took advantage of the free tire disposal. The landfill now has collected more than 2,900 tons of tires from tire collection events funded by NDEQ scrap tire grants.

