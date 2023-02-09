KEARNEY – Senior citizens can get free help with their income taxes with the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide at two sites here. Both are staffed one day a week.

Appointments are required, but sites fill quickly, so early registration is strongly advised.

One site is the Peterson Senior Activity Center at Yanney Park at W. 11th St. It assists taxpayers by appointment only noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 308-233-3278 or emailing psac@kearneygov.org.

Participants must bring a Social Security card, a driver’s license or any other form of ID, last year’s tax return and current tax forms, including W2s, 1099s and SSA1099 real estate tax receipts.

The second site is the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave., which schedules appointments noon-4 p.m. Thursdays in February, March and early April. Call 308-233-3282.

Seniors can also set up appointments at either location by calling 1-888-227-7669, or by calling 211, the state United Way information number; or by visiting www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.

In addition, taxpayers can interact with Tax-Aide’s IRS-certified tax counselors online or by phone. To do this, taxpayers need a computer, iPad or a cell phone with a working camera and microphone; an email address to send and receive messages; and an ability to scan or photograph your documents to upload to TaxSlayer Software. A printer may be needed as well. Documents are exchanged electronically.

To get started, taxpayers must make an appointment with a Tax-Aide volunteer. Go to www.aarpfouindation.org/taxaide, look for the Nebraska Virtual site and make an appointment for a phone interview. During that call, a volunteer will explain the process and confirm the taxpayer’s ability to participate.

Tax-Aide also provides taxpayers with free access to software so they can prepare their own taxes. As part of this, help is available from an IRS-certified counselor, if needed. Visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.