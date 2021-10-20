Kearney area senators want special session to ban vaccine mandates

LINCOLN — Three state lawmakers who represent the Kearney area — Sens. John Lowe of Kearney, Tom Briese of Albion and Dave Murman of Glenvil — are among the 26 who have signed a letter supporting a special session so the Nebraska Legislature can debate banning COVID vaccine mandates.
On Tuesday, Sens. Ben Hansen of Lincoln and Robert Clements of Elmwood delivered a co-signed letter from 26 Nebraska senators to the Secretary of State’s office to request a special session. Hansen and Clements said there is a growing concern that employers will require their employees to choose between their jobs or being vaccinated without regard to their good faith personal objections.
People have a variety of reasons for not wanting to take the COVID-19 vaccines, including natural immunity, medical conditions, and rights of religious or personal conscience, said Clements and Hansen.
Lowe’s District 37 includes the city of Kearney; Briese’s District 41 takes in most of northern Buffalo County; and, Murman’s District 38 encompasses a small part of southeastern Buffalo County.
Murman announced in his weekly legislative column that he opposes vaccine mandates. Murman’s column appears on today’s Viewpoints, page 4A.
Asked by the Hub where he stands on vaccines, Murman replied, “I am not an anti-VAXer. Myself and my family have taken several vaccines. I am opposed to vaccine mandates, especially concerning the COVID-19 virus. Despite what has been in the news lately, these particular vaccines have not been approved by the FDA.”
Clements said, “Like many Nebraskans, I have a family member facing termination of employment because of the vaccine mandate. This puts a house mortgage at risk and could leave a family of six homeless. Employees should not be forced to choose between their livelihood and receiving a COVID-19 vaccine with no exceptions.”
The letter delivered to Secretary of State Bob Evnen said the intent of the special session is to prohibit employers from mandating COVID-19 vaccines and to prohibit governmental and/or educational entities from mandating COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of receiving services.