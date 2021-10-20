Kearney area senators want special session to ban vaccine mandates

LINCOLN — Three state lawmakers who represent the Kearney area — Sens. John Lowe of Kearney, Tom Briese of Albion and Dave Murman of Glenvil — are among the 26 who have signed a letter supporting a special session so the Nebraska Legislature can debate banning COVID vaccine mandates.

On Tuesday, Sens. Ben Hansen of Lincoln and Robert Clements of Elmwood delivered a co-signed letter from 26 Nebraska senators to the Secretary of State’s office to request a special session. Hansen and Clements said there is a growing concern that employers will require their employees to choose between their jobs or being vaccinated without regard to their good faith personal objections.

People have a variety of reasons for not wanting to take the COVID-19 vaccines, including natural immunity, medical conditions, and rights of religious or personal conscience, said Clements and Hansen.

Lowe’s District 37 includes the city of Kearney; Briese’s District 41 takes in most of northern Buffalo County; and, Murman’s District 38 encompasses a small part of southeastern Buffalo County.

Murman announced in his weekly legislative column that he opposes vaccine mandates. Murman’s column appears on today’s Viewpoints, page 4A.