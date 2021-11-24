Kearney area schools struggle finding substitute teachers more than ever before

KEARNEY — The last thing Catherine Gundersen does before she goes to bed and the first thing she does when she wakes up in the morning is check her email to see if substitute teacher positions at Northeast Elementary School have been filled.
Gundersen is the principal at Northeast in Kearney, and it has become a juggling act each day to cover staff absences at the school. The struggle to find substitute teachers has become a daily struggle in Kearney and across the region.
The substitute problem
Minden Public Schools Superintendent Jim Widdifield said, “This is an age-old problem. ... I think it has just gotten worse due to, whether it’s COVID-related or really even just a shortage of teachers in general. I think it all goes hand-in-hand when you are just talking about those that can sub and have the credentials to sub in particular areas.”
Before the pandemic, Kearney Public Schools was heavily reliant on substitute teachers who were retired KPS educators, said KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards.
“They just did it for something to do. They knew it well. They had flexibility. They could take a job when they wanted,” Edwards added. “It got to a point where they were weighing, ‘Why would I go back into an environment where my exposure at this age and stage would be so high with COVID?’”
Schools are competing for workers against other industries, and it is not just substitute teachers that are hard to come by.
“It’s our paras, our cafeteria, our custodians,” Edwards said. “It is really difficult for us to make those adjustments quickly when you have an established budget when everywhere else, wages are going up. It’s never a bad thing, but we can’t counter that. We have already approved a budget.”
At Pleasanton Public Schools, substitute teachers have been needed 45 out of the 67 days school has been in session. Pleasanton Superintendent Nathan Lightle doesn’t expect it to get any better heading into the spring semester.
“I estimate 10 days the rest of the year when we won’t need one sub in the building,” said Lightle.
Principals, teachers, counselors and paraprofessionals are having to help cover classes when subs aren’t available to fill positions.
Gundersen said, “I’ve covered here and there in the past for different things, but now it’s pretty regular. Maybe once a week or every other week if I can’t find covers, I go in and cover part of the day.”
If teaching positions aren’t filled by a substitute for the day, teachers often will step in to help cover classes. The music or PE teacher at Northeast will take all the kids so their counterpart can cover a classroom. Paraprofessionals may step into sub, but then their positions are left empty. Teachers will even step in during their planning times to help cover classes.
“There have been cases where we’ve had five or six teachers going in throughout the day because they can come in during their plan time. Then they leave and another person comes in,” Gundersen said. “It’s a lot of trying to figure out how to make that work without compromising the education of our students, and sometimes we get to a point where we just have to do the best we can with what we have right now because it seems like there are no other alternatives.”
Principals stepping in to substitute has become a common solution at schools. Administrators at Pleasanton have even filled other positions when there is no one else to help.
“I have washed dishes. Mr. Westland, our principal, has washed dishes. When our custodians are out, we are taking out our own trash and cleaning the floors. It’s what the staff does here,” Lightle said.
Gundersen worries about the toll the lack of help will take on her staff members and the students. When classified positions can’t be filled, kids often don’t get extra support time for subjects like reading and math.
“Teachers are willing to help out. That’s just what they do, but I think because it’s happening so frequently that pretty soon I’m going to start seeing the effects of that,” she said.
As she spends more time covering classes at Northeast, Gundersen has had to stay late and come in on the weekends to get caught up on her duties.
“I love being that close to the kids and being in the classrooms, but when am I going to get this done?” she said.
Possible solutions
One solution Kearney implemented last year was employing eight full-time substitute teachers. Minden and Pleasanton have both considered hiring full-time substitute teachers for their districts as well. KPS added incentives this year that if a sub served for so many days, it could increase their compensation.
Edwards explained that the Nebraska Department of Education has helped by reducing some of the bureaucracy a person must go through to become an eligible sub. Widdifield said the state also has a local substitute endorsement for those who may have particular credentials or credit hours, they can apply for a local substitute certificate.
KPS has been working with the University of Nebraska at Kearney to work through a process so that December graduates can become part of the substitute pool. Kearney is also looking to hire UNK students as paraprofessionals so current paras can substitute teach when needed.
“We are really trying to just be as creative outside of the box thinking as we can find,” Edwards said.
For Erin Abbey of Kearney, substitute teaching is a flexible job that still allows her to use her elementary education degree and be there for her kids’ activities. Abbey taught third grade for five years before staying home with her children. When her youngest child entered school, she began subbing and has been doing so for the past six years.
Abbey was in a long-term sub position from Labor Day until earlier this month, and her schedule is almost full through December. She could work every day as a substitute if she wanted, she said.
“I really enjoy my job. I enjoy the flexibility. I like that I get to see lots of different kids. I have lots of teachers that are friends so I get to see them at different buildings when I sub. I really enjoy doing it,” she said.
For people who are on the fence about becoming a substitute, Lightle encourages them to stop in the school to learn more and about the advantages of the job.
“(Pleasanton) is a great school where our kids will be respectful. They are willing to learn. Our staff does a great job of pitching in and helping out,” he said. “We have plenty of half-day and partial opportunities just to get their feet wet.”
The schools are continuing to examine options to attract substitutes to their districts.
“... maybe we come out the other side and we have a larger commitment of resources as far as substitutes. The need is not going away,” Edwards said.