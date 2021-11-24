Kearney area schools struggle finding substitute teachers more than ever before

“There have been cases where we’ve had five or six teachers going in throughout the day because they can come in during their plan time. Then they leave and another person comes in,” Gundersen said. “It’s a lot of trying to figure out how to make that work without compromising the education of our students, and sometimes we get to a point where we just have to do the best we can with what we have right now because it seems like there are no other alternatives.”

Principals stepping in to substitute has become a common solution at schools. Administrators at Pleasanton have even filled other positions when there is no one else to help.

“I have washed dishes. Mr. Westland, our principal, has washed dishes. When our custodians are out, we are taking out our own trash and cleaning the floors. It’s what the staff does here,” Lightle said.

Gundersen worries about the toll the lack of help will take on her staff members and the students. When classified positions can’t be filled, kids often don’t get extra support time for subjects like reading and math.

“Teachers are willing to help out. That’s just what they do, but I think because it’s happening so frequently that pretty soon I’m going to start seeing the effects of that,” she said.