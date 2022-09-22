Kearney area schools have heated races on Nov. 8 ballots

KEARNEY — Informed voters know something about the candidates and issues, but how much do voters know about themselves?

That’s a valid question, as voters have options about how and where they can cast their ballots, said Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff.

“First they need to register, then they can decide how and where they’ll vote,” she said.

Although most voters wait until Election Day, others prefer to vote early.

“We have over 500 early ballot requests already sent to us,” Poff said.

Poff said registering to vote ensures that information about individual voters is current, including names and addresses. In some elections, party affiliation should be current.

Voters can register in person or online. The Nebraska Votercheck website tells where they will vote.

New technology taps Buffalo County’s GIS (Global Information System) to tell voters which governing entities are in their precinct, so they’ll know which candidates and issues will be on their ballot. For example, with GIS, Buffalo County voters will know which Board of Commissioners district they live in, so they know whether they’ll be voting in any of the county board races.

Poff said it’s too early to guess if the 2022 mid-term election will generate as much interest as a presidential election.

“There’s always interest, but it will be closer to Election Day before we know if there’s more interest than in the past.”

Among the many details the Election Commissioner tends to is recruiting poll workers to staff each of Buffalo County’s 15 city precincts and 14 rural precincts.

Election law requires that there’s a balance of party affiliation among poll workers.

Enough Republicans are signed up to work on Election Day, but Poff said there is a need for more Democrats, Libertarian, non-partisan and Legal Marijuana Now poll workers.

City precincts need six or seven poll workers and rural precincts need at least five.

People interested in becoming a poll worker can find a form on the election commissioner website.

In a couple of weeks — on Oct. 11 — early voting ballots will be ready to be voted at the Buffalo County Election Commissioner office.

The early voting ballots are an opportunity for voters to cast their ballots early and avoid the rush on Election Day.

Here are some other dates of importance. These dates and other useful voter information are available at the Buffalo County Election Commissioner website.

— 6 p.m. Oct. 28: Last day for election office to receive an application for early voting ballots to be mailed to a specific address.

— Nov. 7: Last day for early voting in person in the election office.

— 7 p.m. Nov. 8 (Election Day) deadline for a voter’s agent to pick up early voting ballot.

— 8 p.m. Nov. 8: Polls close. Deadline for return of early voting ballots to election office, whether ballots are hand delivered or mailed.

Registration deadlines

— Oct. 21: Postmark deadline for mailed-in registrations.

— 6 p.m. Oct. 21: Last day for deputy registrars to register voters for upcoming election.

At close of business, last day for voter registrations to be completed using the following methods: DMV, county treasurer’s office, state agencies or departments or delivered to election office by someone other than the registered voter (prior to midnight for online voter registrations).

— Oct. 25: Last day to accept a mailed-in registration with an illegible postmark.

— 6 p.m. Oct. 28: Last day for in-person voter registration at the election office.

Voters can acquire a Nebraska early voting ballot application form at the Buffalo County Election Commissioner website.

Early voting options are voting in person at the election office, which starts 30 days before any election date, having the ballot mailed to you or having an agent pick up your ballot from the Election Commissioner Office.

Voters can print the early voting ballot application, complete the form and either mail, email (ballots@buffalocounty.ne.gov) or fax (308-236-1868) the form back to the Election Commissioner. However, early voting ballots may not be voted at the Election Commissioner’s Office on Election Day. Voters must go to their designated polling place on Election Day to vote.

An Overseas/Military FPCA request form is also available on the election commissioner website.