Kearney area public schools won’t require masks, but won’t rule them out, either, if COVID surges

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools, as well as other area schools, do not plan to require students to wear masks when the 2021-22 school year begins next week.
Schools have posted Return to School plans on their websites, and the schools currently were operating in the green this week. However, that is subject to change.
“I think everybody puts together a general plan at the start of the year. We also know we need to have that plan and to be fluid and flexible as the year unfolds,” said Holdrege Public Schools Superintendent Todd Hilyard.
Holdrege will be operating in the green when school begins Thursday, and it is offering only in-person school at this time. Hilyard and the school’s two nurses constantly are gathering information about the current COVID-19 status in the area, and they communicate with the board of education about their findings.
“As far as masks go, we just say they are not required at either the green or yellow. We welcome them for those that feel most comfortable. We do recommend them should we get to the orange level. We are constantly monitoring what is happening not only statewide but also our local community,” Hilyard said.
Ravenna Public Schools conducted a survey of students and parents, and approximately 75% did not want to require masks when the school is operating in the green or yellow zones. If the school moves to the orange zone, they will require masks. The school’s operational zones will not be directly tied to Two Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial, which is currently in the yellow or moderate zone.
“We are going to use cases within student population and staff,” said Ravenna Superintendent Bradley Kjar.
Kjar gave examples last summer when there was a super-spreader event in Ravenna, and the school would have had to operate in the orange or red if it had been in session. Two Rivers, on the other hand, would not have been in the red at that time. Another example was in November when the health district was operating in the red, but the school had little to no spread of COVID at that time.
“There was so much unknown going into the school year last year. None of us want to wear masks again, but here in Ravenna we wore them the whole school year from start to finish,” Kjar said. “I think everybody did OK. We didn’t miss a single day of school last year because of the virus.”
Kearney Public Schools currently is operating in the green. School will be in-person this year, and remote learning will occur if the school district moves into a red pandemic phase. Masks are currently optional at KPS.
“To determine whether to return to a mask mandate, we will look first at the conditions in our schools, then in our community. We visit with Two Rivers Public Health Department weekly, if not more frequently. We will look at the state and CDC guidelines,” said KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards in an email. “We also recently surveyed our parents for their opinion on masking, with approximately 75% against masks and 25% for masks. It is a complicated decision-making process, but we will do what is best for our students.”
The schools do plan to continue scheduled hand washing for elementary students and increased sanitation efforts throughout the school even when operating in the green.
One of the deciding factors for Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools to go to remote learning is if there is a teacher shortage due to illness, said Wilcox-Hildreth Superintendent Justin Patterson. Holdrege also has a similar plan as the other districts in the area.
“Our consensus we reached was going to be more a staffing issue than a student issue. ... The problem is if we have 20 staff members gone,” Hilyard said.
Despite facing uncertainties in the upcoming school year, the superintendents are looking forward to welcoming students and staff back.
“I am very optimistic. I think it is going to be a good school year for us. I’m excited to see the kids and staff back in the building. ... Everyone is ready to go and have a great school year,” Patterson said.