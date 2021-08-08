Kearney area public schools won’t require masks, but won’t rule them out, either, if COVID surges

“We are going to use cases within student population and staff,” said Ravenna Superintendent Bradley Kjar.

Kjar gave examples last summer when there was a super-spreader event in Ravenna, and the school would have had to operate in the orange or red if it had been in session. Two Rivers, on the other hand, would not have been in the red at that time. Another example was in November when the health district was operating in the red, but the school had little to no spread of COVID at that time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There was so much unknown going into the school year last year. None of us want to wear masks again, but here in Ravenna we wore them the whole school year from start to finish,” Kjar said. “I think everybody did OK. We didn’t miss a single day of school last year because of the virus.”

Kearney Public Schools currently is operating in the green. School will be in-person this year, and remote learning will occur if the school district moves into a red pandemic phase. Masks are currently optional at KPS.