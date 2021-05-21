Kearney area pools ready to dive into the summer season

KEARNEY — After a year of shutdowns and delayed openings, area pools are ready to dive into the summer season.

Centennial Park Pool and Harmon Park Pool in Kearney will open May 25, a little earlier than normal, said Kearney Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden. The Kearney pools will only be open 1-5 p.m. May 25-28 and will shift to normal pool hours after May 28. Hayden also was hopeful the restoration of the Harmon Park water slide would be finished this week.

Kearney pools did open last year with a shorter season from mid-June until early August. A lot of adjustments were made last year due to the pandemic. They continue to be cautious and “COVID-aware” at the two facilities, Hayden said.

“We are kind of limiting capacity to some extent to 75 percent. We are encouraging masks in the bathhouse, when waiting in line. When they get to the deck and pool, it looks really normal,” he said.

Swimming lessons were not held at the Kearney pools last year. Lessons will return but with limited enrollment to avoid overcrowding the classes. People can register online at kprreg.org or by stopping at the Kearney Park and Recreation Office.