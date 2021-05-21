Kearney area pools ready to dive into the summer season

KEARNEY — After a year of shutdowns and delayed openings, area pools are ready to dive into the summer season.
Centennial Park Pool and Harmon Park Pool in Kearney will open May 25, a little earlier than normal, said Kearney Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden. The Kearney pools will only be open 1-5 p.m. May 25-28 and will shift to normal pool hours after May 28. Hayden also was hopeful the restoration of the Harmon Park water slide would be finished this week.
Kearney pools did open last year with a shorter season from mid-June until early August. A lot of adjustments were made last year due to the pandemic. They continue to be cautious and “COVID-aware” at the two facilities, Hayden said.
“We are kind of limiting capacity to some extent to 75 percent. We are encouraging masks in the bathhouse, when waiting in line. When they get to the deck and pool, it looks really normal,” he said.
Swimming lessons were not held at the Kearney pools last year. Lessons will return but with limited enrollment to avoid overcrowding the classes. People can register online at kprreg.org or by stopping at the Kearney Park and Recreation Office.
“We are excited to start offering a little bit more. We always need to be kind of cautious, but we’re excited to have a little bit more of a regular summer. I think a lot of people are needing that recreation and social interaction,” Hayden added.
Ravenna and Gibbon didn’t open their pools last year due to COVID-19, but both plan to open their doors this month. Gibbon is set to open Saturday, and Ravenna will open Memorial Day.
“We have our swimming pool filled already. We are getting ready,” said Kellie Crowell, Ravenna city clerk and treasurer.
Ravenna’s pool has undergone renovation and maintenance in recent years because of a leak and pump failure. The pool got a new pump in 2019 and refurbished the old one in order to have a backup. The city’s splash pad helped entertain kids last year while the pool was closed.
“It (splash pad) really helped last year when we didn’t open the pool,” Crowell said.
Minden and Shelton had delayed openings last year, but they were able to help keep the community cool into August. Minden did close the first week of August due to a COVID situation, said Minden City Administrator Matthew Cederburg. Both Minden and Shelton plan to open their pools on Memorial Day.
One issue some of the pools have run into is finding enough staff members this year. Ravenna only had four lifeguards and no managers until a week ago. They now have 10 lifeguards, three assistant managers and a manager, and they are working with the Grand Island YMCA to get everyone trained and certified.
Staffing in Minden also was slow, but they are now fully staffed, said Cederburg.
As summer and opening days approach, kids are eager to be back in the water. Gibbon City Clerk Pam Rasmussen reported that she had multiple calls Thursday morning asking about pool passes.
“Hopefully it’s an uneventful and quiet summer,” said Cederburg.