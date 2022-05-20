Kearney-area pools make changes to ensure lifeguards this summer

KEARNEY — Kearney area pools will open on time this summer, despite many struggling to find enough lifeguards.

The Alma municipal swimming pool had only nine lifeguards a week ago. The pool typically has 15-20 each year. Many of the veteran lifeguards moved away for college and didn’t return, while others found full-time jobs.

The city considered only opening the pool for limited hours. However, as word of the dilemma spread, more applications were submitted.

Earlier this week the city had 14 lifeguards, said Lorri Bantam, Alma City Administrator.

“We have had quite a few come in. They can only do part-time so our manager is really going to have to be creative with schedules,” Bantam explained.

In order to attract more employees, the lifeguard wages were increased by $1 an hour. Any returning guards get a pay increase.

The pool will open May 28. The facility will be open from 1-7 p.m. daily in June to accommodate baseball and softball schedules. It will resume normal hours from 1-8 p.m. daily beginning in July.

“We are excited. We have to be open. We have to provide that for the youth in town. They have to have a pool to go to,” Bantam said.

Holdrege, Minden and Ravenna were also experiencing a shortage earlier in the year. The city of Ravenna appealed to Ravenna Public Schools to spread the word throughout the student body about the need for lifeguards. The city also increased wages for pool employees.

The pool typically has about 12 lifeguards each year, and they currently have 13 employed.

The city of Minden were concerned at the beginning of the year about a lifeguard shortage, so they made the decision to allow 15-year-olds to work at the pool.

“This carries a big responsibility, and these guards are up for it. We just want to make sure everyone is trained, and they went and got their training,” said Matthew Cederberg, Minden city administrator. “It has helped us, and hopefully we can keep them for three or four years.”

The city of Holdrege swimming pool typically has 20-25 lifeguards, and they’ve been able to hire about 18 this year, said Kim Parsons, Holdrege Municipal Services Director. The pool plans to open 1-8 p.m. daily, but busy summer schedules could result in early closures at the facility.

“We will try to accommodate as much as possible. The public has to realize that it is required by DHHS that a manager be on duty. You have to bear with us if we have to close early just to staff the pool,” Parsons said.

Although neighboring communities have struggled with staffing, Kearney’s Harmon and Centennial Park pools are fully staffed this year. Opening day for both Kearney pools will be from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday. After Memorial Day, the pools will be open from 1-5 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Centennial and 1-8 p.m. at Harmon.