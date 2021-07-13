Kearney-area police to crack down on alcohol violations during Cruise Nite

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department, in conjunction with the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, will have additional officers working on Saturday during the Cruise Nite weekend.

Officers will be out in force, cracking down on alcohol violations to include minor in possession, open container, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The goal of this effort is to reduce alcohol and drugged driving and related accidents.

As always, KPD is requesting that people obey Nebraska laws and city ordinances related to the consumption and possession of alcohol and drugs.

KPD suggests designating a sober driver, and calling for a ride, and remember to Be Safe, Be Smart.

This enforcement effort was made possible thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Roads-Office of Highway Safety.

“Our goal is to ensure the safety of everyone who intends to participate or attend this positive, family friendly, community event,” KPD Chief of Police Bryan Waugh said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}