Kearney-area police to crack down on alcohol violations during Cruise Nite

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department, in conjunction with the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, will have additional officers working on Saturday during the Cruise Nite weekend.
Officers will be out in force, cracking down on alcohol violations to include minor in possession, open container, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The goal of this effort is to reduce alcohol and drugged driving and related accidents.
As always, KPD is requesting that people obey Nebraska laws and city ordinances related to the consumption and possession of alcohol and drugs.
KPD suggests designating a sober driver, and calling for a ride, and remember to Be Safe, Be Smart.
This enforcement effort was made possible thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Roads-Office of Highway Safety.
“Our goal is to ensure the safety of everyone who intends to participate or attend this positive, family friendly, community event,” KPD Chief of Police Bryan Waugh said.
“We’re thankful for the great partnerships we have with the NDOT Office of Highway Safety toward preventing an alcohol-related tragedy and our partners at Buffalo County Community Partners and local businesses who have embraced the Be Safe, Be Smart initiative.”
KPD announced there will be parking restrictions downtown as a result of Cruise Nite events.
Downtown parking is prohibited starting at 2 a.m. Saturday in the following areas to stage vehicles for display:
- Central Avenue from 25th Street to North Railroad Street
- 24th Street from Avenue A to First Avenue
- 23rd Street from Avenue A to First Avenue
- 21st Street from Avenue A to First Avenue
The parking lot west of Cunningham’s Journal, the parking lot north of City Hall and the parking lot north of MONA — vehicles parked in these areas are subject to tow at the owner’s expense. All vehicles parked in these downtown areas after 2 a.m. Saturday will be towed to facilitate staging vehicles for the event.