 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney area police, family celebrate lawman Hugh Rath’s 90th birthday
0 Comments
featured top story

Kearney area police, family celebrate lawman Hugh Rath’s 90th birthday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hugh Rath

Hugh Rath waves at police cars as they drove by his residence in Lexington in honor of his 90th birthday. Officers from Kearney Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Department took part in the parade in honor of Rath.

 Ashley Bebensee, Kearney Hub

Rath served in law enforcement for more than 50 years, including the chief of police and assistant chief in Lexington, communications technician for Kearney and 911 supervisor for the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

LEXINGTON — Hugh Rath’s family and friends gathered around him outside on the unseasonably warm January day.

Within a few minutes, someone pointed toward the street to a long line of police cars, lights flashing and sirens blaring. Hugh’s family cheered and waved at the officers. One slowed to a stop to wish Hugh a happy 90th birthday over the loud speaker.

Rath cheerfully waved at the officers from the Kearney Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. His stepdaughter, Terri Casper, said it was the happiest she had seen her dad in a long time.

Hugh Rath and Neil Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller, back, and Hugh Rath look over photos of Hugh’s life and career at Hugh’s 90th birthday celebration Sunday at Lexington. Hugh served more than 50 years in law enforcement, much of it in Kearney.

Rath served in law enforcement for more than 50 years, including the chief of police and assistant chief in Lexington, communications technician for Kearney and 911 supervisor for the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

Terri had the idea for the parade as a way to gather Rath’s family and friends together to celebrate him. It was the least they could do for the man many — from his children and stepchildren to his neighbors — refer to as Dad.

“I wouldn’t be where I am in my life without him and my grandma,” said Eric Casper, Rath’s grandson. During one of the hardest times in Eric’s life, Rath and his wife, Eilene, provided him a place to stay and helped him find a job. Rath took Eric to work everyday until he was able to get his driver’s license and back on his feet.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Terri told a similar story about her battle with cancer 10 years ago. Rath took her to all her appointments in Kearney and was there for her even during the hardest times. To Terri, he isn’t her stepfather — he’s her Dad.

Photos of Hugh Rath’s life

Photos of Hugh Rath’s life and career were on display at his 90th birthday celebration Sunday at Lexington. Hugh served in law enforcement for more than 50 years.

Rath’s former boss, Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller, helped arrange the parade for Rath and attended the celebration.

“We try to do it for retirees,” Miller said about the parade. “It’s a way to let him know we are still thinking of him.”

After the parade, the officers stopped to shake Rath’s hand and to look over the displays featuring photos from his life and service. Eilene was beaming as she recalled how happy the parade made Hugh.

“It makes me feel just absolutely wonderful,” she said.

Young Hugh Rath

A photo of a young Hugh Rath was on display at his 90th birthday celebration Sunday at Lexington. His family helped Hugh celebrate with an open house and parade of police cars honoring the retired officer.

For Hugh’s family and friends, no one deserved the celebration more than him.

“In a world full of selfish people, he is the most selfless,” said Eric.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Avenatti representing self in Stormy Daniels case

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News