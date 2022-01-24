Kearney area police, family celebrate lawman Hugh Rath’s 90th birthday

LEXINGTON — Hugh Rath’s family and friends gathered around him outside on the unseasonably warm January day.
Within a few minutes, someone pointed toward the street to a long line of police cars, lights flashing and sirens blaring. Hugh’s family cheered and waved at the officers. One slowed to a stop to wish Hugh a happy 90th birthday over the loud speaker.
Rath cheerfully waved at the officers from the Kearney Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. His stepdaughter, Terri Casper, said it was the happiest she had seen her dad in a long time.
Rath served in law enforcement for more than 50 years, including the chief of police and assistant chief in Lexington, communications technician for Kearney and 911 supervisor for the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Terri had the idea for the parade as a way to gather Rath’s family and friends together to celebrate him. It was the least they could do for the man many — from his children and stepchildren to his neighbors — refer to as Dad.
“I wouldn’t be where I am in my life without him and my grandma,” said Eric Casper, Rath’s grandson. During one of the hardest times in Eric’s life, Rath and his wife, Eilene, provided him a place to stay and helped him find a job. Rath took Eric to work everyday until he was able to get his driver’s license and back on his feet.
Terri told a similar story about her battle with cancer 10 years ago. Rath took her to all her appointments in Kearney and was there for her even during the hardest times. To Terri, he isn’t her stepfather — he’s her Dad.
Rath’s former boss, Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller, helped arrange the parade for Rath and attended the celebration.
“We try to do it for retirees,” Miller said about the parade. “It’s a way to let him know we are still thinking of him.”
After the parade, the officers stopped to shake Rath’s hand and to look over the displays featuring photos from his life and service. Eilene was beaming as she recalled how happy the parade made Hugh.
“It makes me feel just absolutely wonderful,” she said.
For Hugh’s family and friends, no one deserved the celebration more than him.
“In a world full of selfish people, he is the most selfless,” said Eric.