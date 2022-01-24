Kearney area police, family celebrate lawman Hugh Rath’s 90th birthday

LEXINGTON — Hugh Rath’s family and friends gathered around him outside on the unseasonably warm January day.

Within a few minutes, someone pointed toward the street to a long line of police cars, lights flashing and sirens blaring. Hugh’s family cheered and waved at the officers. One slowed to a stop to wish Hugh a happy 90th birthday over the loud speaker.

Rath cheerfully waved at the officers from the Kearney Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. His stepdaughter, Terri Casper, said it was the happiest she had seen her dad in a long time.

Rath served in law enforcement for more than 50 years, including the chief of police and assistant chief in Lexington, communications technician for Kearney and 911 supervisor for the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

Terri had the idea for the parade as a way to gather Rath’s family and friends together to celebrate him. It was the least they could do for the man many — from his children and stepchildren to his neighbors — refer to as Dad.