Kearney Area Parkinson’s Support Group meets Tuesday

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Parkinson’s Support Group will meet 2-3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Drive.
Amber Winter, executive director of Parkinson’s Nebraska, and Dave Ciaccio, board chair of Parkinson’s Nebraska, will appear on Zoom to talk about Parkinson’s disease, available resources and upcoming programs in Kearney.
The group is open to those diagnosed with Parkinson’s, their caregivers and relatives and friends. It meets the second Tuesday of the month at the church. Future summer meetings are July 13 and Aug. 10.
For more information, call 308-233-5539.
