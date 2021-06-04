Kearney Area Parkinson’s Support Group meets Tuesday

Amber Winter, executive director of Parkinson’s Nebraska, and Dave Ciaccio, board chair of Parkinson’s Nebraska, will appear on Zoom to talk about Parkinson’s disease, available resources and upcoming programs in Kearney.

The group is open to those diagnosed with Parkinson’s, their caregivers and relatives and friends. It meets the second Tuesday of the month at the church. Future summer meetings are July 13 and Aug. 10.