Kearney area libraries to carry COVID-19 test kits

KEARNEY — Free COVID test kits soon will be available in libraries in towns surrounding Kearney.

The tests are coming to libraries in Cozad, Franklin, Gibbon, Holdrege, Gothenburg and Minden soon, perhaps sometime next week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department said Friday in its weekly community call.

Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director, said the public will be notified as soon as the tests arrive from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Two Rivers is starting with rural libraries because it is difficult to find any COVID tests outside of Kearney, said Katie Mulligan, planning section supervisor at Two Rivers. She said more libraries likely will be added in coming weeks.

Eschliman urged those who are experiencing COVID symptoms to send a friend or neighbor for a test and avoid going into the library and exposing others.

Mulligan added, “We don’t want sick people to go get a test kit. Send a friend or neighbor. Don’t go dragging COVID into the library! While you are feeling good, go to library, check out a book and pick up a test kit so you have it at home.”