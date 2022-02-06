Kearney area libraries to carry COVID-19 test kits

KEARNEY — Free COVID test kits soon will be available in libraries in towns surrounding Kearney.
The tests are coming to libraries in Cozad, Franklin, Gibbon, Holdrege, Gothenburg and Minden soon, perhaps sometime next week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department said Friday in its weekly community call.
Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director, said the public will be notified as soon as the tests arrive from the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Two Rivers is starting with rural libraries because it is difficult to find any COVID tests outside of Kearney, said Katie Mulligan, planning section supervisor at Two Rivers. She said more libraries likely will be added in coming weeks.
Eschliman urged those who are experiencing COVID symptoms to send a friend or neighbor for a test and avoid going into the library and exposing others.
Mulligan added, “We don’t want sick people to go get a test kit. Send a friend or neighbor. Don’t go dragging COVID into the library! While you are feeling good, go to library, check out a book and pick up a test kit so you have it at home.”
Eschliman also said that COVID anti-viral medications will be available at Fulmer U-Save pharmacy in Holdrege, Franklin Drug in Franklin and U-Save Pharmacy in Kearney. They are available only by prescription for people with confirmed cases of COVID, he said.
“For COVID patients who are at a high risk of poor outcomes, this is a consideration,” said Susan Puckett, community health nurse for Two Rivers.
New COVID sub-variant
Two Rivers had more good news at Friday: COVID-18 cases have dropped by 38% in the past week. However, the first case of a new omicron sub-variant has been confirmed in the seven Two Rivers counties — Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.
This new variant is 1.5 times as contagious as the omicron variant, but it does not appear to increase hospitalizations or reduce the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, Puckett said. So far, there have been 188 infections in 29 U.S. states. Cases have also been confirmed in 56 countries.
Puckett said boosters have been 70% effective in preventing symptomatic illness from the new strain, compared with 63% effectiveness for the original omicron strain.
She quoted Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead, who said that future COVID-19 variants will be more transmissible “because they will have to overtake what is currently circulating. The big question is whether future variants will be more or less severe,” Kerkhove also said.
Ivermectin warning
Puckett also warned about the drug ivermectin, which some people believe is effective against COVID. “This treats worms and scabies. It has not been authorized by the FDA to prevent or treat COVID-19,” she said.
“Poison control centers have experienced a rise in calls reporting ivermectin misuses. It can cause gastrointestinal symptoms, seizures, low blood pressure, coma, even death. Doctors should caution patients about using this without a prescription,” she said.
She reiterated, “The COVID vaccine is safe, and benefits to pregnant women far outweigh the risks.”
Cases dropping
The 736 COVID-19 cases recorded in Two Rivers Jan. 26-Feb. 1 is a 38% drop from the 1,172 cases the week before, but new cases are still twice the average number of new weekly cases for the previous six months. While tests are down, the positivity test rate remains over 20%, Puckett added.
The daily case rate is 74.27 per day, “still above where we were last year, but better than we’ve been,” Puckett said. She also noted an 8.8% decrease in COVID hospital admissions in the last week.
She said that while most people over age 65 are fully vaccinated, ages 5-24 still lag behind in vaccinations; yet people in the 10-50 age range are “profoundly affected” by COVID-19.
“They are unvaccinated, but they have jobs, they have kids in school, and there are a lot of exposure opportunities. This is not a complete surprise, but we wish we could have convinced more of them to get vaccines. COVID is pretty disruptive,” she said.
“Get a vaccine,” she urged. “It’s not too late to not get sick.”
She said 41 adults and five children are hospitalized with COVID in the Two Rivers counties. Nine hospitalized COVID patients are on ventilators, and COVID patients occupy 12 of the region’s 33 ICU beds.