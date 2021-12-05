Kearney area hospital beds filling with COVID-19 patients

As of Friday, 55 COVID patients, including two pediatric patients, filled hospital beds in the seven Two Rivers counties (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps) while two more patients are being tested for COVID.

All 34 ICU beds in Two Rivers hospitals are full with 14 COVID-19 patients among them. COVID patients are using five of the six ventilators in use in this area.

Two Rivers is seeing an average of nearly 51 new cases daily, Puckett said. Two Rivers noted 368 new cases of COVID last week. New cases remain highest in people aged 20-50, but they are also rising in pre-teens and teenagers. “That’s been where the action is in the past week,” Puckett said.

COVID tests rose the week of Nov. 21, perhaps because Thanksgiving was coming, but dropped off a bit last week.

Puckett also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is studying the new COVID omicron variant, which has been identified in southeast Nebraska. “The longer the virus is in circulation, the more opportunities it has to mutate,” she said.

As always, she urged people to get vaccinated, remain socially distanced and to wear masks indoors and in high areas of community transmission.