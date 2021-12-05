Kearney area hospital beds filling with COVID-19 patients

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 rages on here, hospitals are feeling the pinch.
That’s what Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers Public Health Department, said Friday during the weekly Two Rivers community clinical call.
“This is the most stressed our hospitals have ever been. This is very concerning because due to our location, it is difficult to transfer patients from here to other hospitals. This is a real concern and can translate to poor health outcomes,” Eschliman said.
As of Friday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 26 COVID patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 16, including three on ventilators.
Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse, said she lives several blocks from Good Sam, and “helicopters are coming in when I get up in the morning, and they’re still there when I go to bed at night. It’s a struggle to move patients to higher levels of care. They have to go east, but the eastern part of the state is struggling with COVID now, too.”
Equally alarming, Puckett said deaths from COVID are rising, and “that number is going to take another jump” as Two Rivers confirms and releases new figures in upcoming days.
As of Wednesday, Two Rivers had recorded 171 deaths from COVID since the pandemic began March 20, 2020. Of those deaths, 34, or 20%, came in the last three months.
As of Friday, 55 COVID patients, including two pediatric patients, filled hospital beds in the seven Two Rivers counties (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps) while two more patients are being tested for COVID.
All 34 ICU beds in Two Rivers hospitals are full with 14 COVID-19 patients among them. COVID patients are using five of the six ventilators in use in this area.
Two Rivers is seeing an average of nearly 51 new cases daily, Puckett said. Two Rivers noted 368 new cases of COVID last week. New cases remain highest in people aged 20-50, but they are also rising in pre-teens and teenagers. “That’s been where the action is in the past week,” Puckett said.
COVID tests rose the week of Nov. 21, perhaps because Thanksgiving was coming, but dropped off a bit last week.
Puckett also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is studying the new COVID omicron variant, which has been identified in southeast Nebraska. “The longer the virus is in circulation, the more opportunities it has to mutate,” she said.
As always, she urged people to get vaccinated, remain socially distanced and to wear masks indoors and in high areas of community transmission.
She also urged everyone age 18 and older to get boosters if they are eligible, meaning six months after their second and final shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two months after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Regardless of what vaccine a person had initially, any type of booster is effective.
Four vaccines are available at all Two Rivers vaccine clinics: Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson for those older than 18, and children’s Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and older. No vaccines are yet available for children under 5.
Two Rivers continues to do COVID testing 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Ave. N, but preregistration is required, said Von Lutz, Two Rivers’ clinical services supervisor.
Just two Two Rivers personnel are at the site, and unregistered people severely slow the process.
“If people need help registering, that takes away a staff member and slows the line. Sometimes we have 15 or 20 cars waiting,” Lutz said.
Preregistration is simple and can be done at trphd.org, but those who need help can call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.
In other news, Puckett urged people to get flu shots. There was no flu last year, but cases are starting to rise this year.
Flu shots are available at pharmacies, medical offices and at all Two Rivers’ COVID vaccination clinics.