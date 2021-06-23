 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney, area firefighters on scene of a structure fire at Aurora Coop
0 Comments
breaking top story

Kearney, area firefighters on scene of a structure fire at Aurora Coop

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Aurora Coop structure fire

A crane was used Wednesday morning to go through the debris as firefighters tried to extinguish hot spots.

 Kim Schmidt, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an early morning fire involving a structure at a fertilizer facility east of Kearney.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 1:43 a.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to 6540 E. 39th St. for the fire. Firefighters from Gibbon, Elm Creek and Pleasanton also responded to the scene for mutual aid.

This morning firefighters were going through the rubble extinguishing hot spots.

Details about the fire and the cause were unclear late this morning.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden mourns former Virginia Senator John Warner

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News