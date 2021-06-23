Kearney, area firefighters on scene of a structure fire at Aurora Coop

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an early morning fire involving a structure at a fertilizer facility east of Kearney.

At 1:43 a.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to 6540 E. 39th St. for the fire. Firefighters from Gibbon, Elm Creek and Pleasanton also responded to the scene for mutual aid.

This morning firefighters were going through the rubble extinguishing hot spots.

Details about the fire and the cause were unclear late this morning.