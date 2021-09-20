Kearney area firefighters help battle Crawford wildfires

According to their Facebook pages, each department took at least one truck to the Panhandle community. However, Reeder said there weren’t many roads in the area of the fires, the area was steep and much of it had to be fought on foot.

The Nebraska Forest Service also used Chinook helicopters airlifting water to help fight the blaze as firefighters fought it from the ground.

“There aren’t much for roads. Most of what we are driving on are fire lines that were cut by dozers and scrapers,” Reeder said Saturday during a message with the Hub.

Firefighters returned home Sunday, and although they were exhausted, Reeder said the trip was worth it. “We wanted to help. We know if we had a big fire they would all come to help us, too.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation to firefighters may contact the following businesses with credit card information: Saddlerock One Stop (gas station); D&S Market (grocery); and Pine Ridge Service Center Inc. (equipment maintenance). Monetary donations may be sent to the Crawford Volunteer Fire Department, 3450 Highway 20, Crawford, NE 69339.

@HubChic