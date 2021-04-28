Kearney Area Farmers Market opens Saturday

KEARNEY — If spring has arrived, the Kearney Area Farmer’s Market can’t be far behind.
The market kicks off its season 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by 2-6 Wednesday afternoon, starting May 5. It will be located just south of Valentino’s at 5115 Second Ave. It will run on that twice-a-week schedule, rain or shine, through October.
About a dozen vendors will be on hand for Saturday’s opening, said James Winchester, one of the market’s five board members.
“We’ll have some meat, honey, baked goods, jelly, onions, radishes, some eggs. It’s a little early for produce, but some of our vendors have greenhouses,” he said.
This year, the market is inviting vendors from a larger area. For many years, vendors came from Buffalo County and four or five surrounding counties, but this year, vendors within a 150-mile radius have been invited.
“We wanted a place for vendors who haven’t been included previously,” Winchester said.
Also this year, customers can use credit cards and debit cards to make purchases. The market also will accept SNAP credits from people on that program. They can arrange that by visiting the market information station under the orange tent at the market entrance when they arrive.
During peak season, the market averages 20 or 22 vendors. “The more vendors you have, the bigger the crowds. Our vendor numbers are moving up again. We’re pretty excited about that,” he added.
Winchester, a farmer himself, sells produce, potatoes, tomatoes and green beans at the Kearney Area Farmer’s Market, along with beef, pork and lamb. Asked how many years the market has been going, he chuckled because he’s not sure.
“One vendor we had years ago said he sold produce in the market in high school, which would be all the way back to 1972. I have no reason to doubt him, but another longtime vendor is sure we started in 1978,” he said.
Regardless of the date, the market was first located at First National Bank downtown. It moved to the former Kmart parking lot at 4700 Second Ave. (now Marshalls and PetSmart) and then to the former Herberger’s parking lot at Hilltop Mall. It’s now located just south of Valentino’s.
“The heyday was at Kmart, when we had over 50 vendors during the peak season,” he said. Some vendors have since retired, but he’s seeing a resurgence among people who are getting into what he called “smaller-scale production.”
“For some, it’s a hobby,” he said. “It goes from there all the way up to people who make a living at this.”
The market is returning to its traditional early-May opening. Last year, it started three weeks later due to COVID-19.
Anyone can rent space for $25 a day or $175 for the season, which includes 50 markets over the 27-week, twice-a-week period. Vendors provide their own stalls and equipment. Their fees go toward the market’s overall costs of rental space, insurance, advertising and miscellaneous costs. The market also has some nonprofit organizations as sponsors.
In addition to Winchester, the market’s board members are Ben Martin, Candi Benge, Sandy Hogins and Matt Hothem.
For the third year, Hothem and his wife Katie will be selling their Wagyu/Angus beef, a grass-raised, grain-finished beef. Two of their most popular items are jerky and popcorn. “Last year we grew popcorn on our ranch. We had it cleaned and packaged and we’ll have it in our lineup this year,” Matt said.
He described the market as “a safe environment where you can shop and support local farmers. These farmers really work hard to bring in the best product they can produce. The quality at the market is just outstanding,” he said.
Along with print advertising, the market is displaying more signs around town. It also can be found on Facebook.
“There’s a lot more to setting up the market than people realize. To maintain and grow, you have to have leaders who have the best interest of the market at heart,” Winchester said. “Our location isn’t as visible as it was, but we welcome anyone who wants to sell produce, meat, baked goods,” he added.
And shop, too.