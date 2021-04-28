Kearney Area Farmers Market opens Saturday

Winchester, a farmer himself, sells produce, potatoes, tomatoes and green beans at the Kearney Area Farmer’s Market, along with beef, pork and lamb. Asked how many years the market has been going, he chuckled because he’s not sure.

“One vendor we had years ago said he sold produce in the market in high school, which would be all the way back to 1972. I have no reason to doubt him, but another longtime vendor is sure we started in 1978,” he said.

Regardless of the date, the market was first located at First National Bank downtown. It moved to the former Kmart parking lot at 4700 Second Ave. (now Marshalls and PetSmart) and then to the former Herberger’s parking lot at Hilltop Mall. It’s now located just south of Valentino’s.

“The heyday was at Kmart, when we had over 50 vendors during the peak season,” he said. Some vendors have since retired, but he’s seeing a resurgence among people who are getting into what he called “smaller-scale production.”

“For some, it’s a hobby,” he said. “It goes from there all the way up to people who make a living at this.”

The market is returning to its traditional early-May opening. Last year, it started three weeks later due to COVID-19.