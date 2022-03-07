Kearney area experts watching events in Ukraine, recall visting in 2006

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of two stories about Nebraska agriculture and the crisis in Ukraine. Read part two in Tuesday’s Hub.

KEARNEY — As Nebraska farmers prepare for a new planting season, they’re seeing rising prices for corn, soybeans and wheat, but also higher costs to grow those crops.

Inflation was a big issue before Russia invaded Ukraine, but that tragedy has enhanced world supply-and-demand issues. The ongoing conflict affects everything from farmers’ fertilizer costs to consumer prices for food.

Axtell farmer and Nebraska Farm Bureau Immediate Past President Steve Nelson said the biggest issue for agriculture is how the Ukraine crisis is boosting already high inflation caused by factors such as the federal funds injected into the U.S. economy during the pandemic.

“We’re already in a situation of a tight supply and demand for wheat, corn and soybeans,” Nelson said, so what’s happening in Ukraine, where wheat and corn are major crops, adds uncertainty and volatility to commodity markets.

“It’s not easy to say when that volatility and uncertainty will end,” he added.

While Ukraine once accounted for more than one-fourth of the Soviet Union’s ag output and sent substantial quantities of meat, milk, grain and vegetables to other republics, the Ukrainian Republic is not a major trading partner with United States.

However, it is a world leader in exporting corn and wheat to countries in the Middle East and North Africa, said Cindi Allen, Nebraska assistant secretary of state for international trade. Russia also sells wheat in that region.

When she was in Jordan three weeks ago representing Nebraska, officials there were worried about getting wheat from Ukraine and Russia in the future and had started building stockpiles.

“We (U.S. farmers) have not been price competitive there,” Allen said, and mostly grow a different wheat variety. “...But it does open the market to us, if they can afford it.”

Similarly, the U.S. is the leader in corn exports to China, but could grow those sales if there is a disruption in the corn production they buy from Ukraine.

“Our export markets change with drought, insects, even the strength of the dollar,” Allen said. “But this is a crisis situation where people’s lives are disrupted. This is not how we want to grow our exports.”

Markets and emotions

Nebraska farmers are seeing their bottom lines influenced by disruptions of important imports from Ukraine and Russia, particularly fuel and fertilizers. Those costs already were higher from inflation and continue to soar because of the war’s impact on the world economy.

“The markets move on emotion,” Allen said, even when facts about supply and demand tell a different story.

Greg Ibach of Sumner, former Nebraska Department of Agriculture director and U.S. Department undersecretary for marketing regulatory programs, said there’s an old saying: Buy the rumor, sell the facts.

“I think we’re in the rumor stage,” he added.

Ibach, who now is undersecretary in residence at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said the role of his USDA group in world trade was to make sure imported commodities were safe and barriers to U.S. exports were based on science and genuine concerns, and not use as trade barriers.

“In the past, Ukraine has been a significant in exporting organic feed ingredients through Turkey,” he said, noting that the amounts were small compared to trade in commercial feeds, but they were important to organic producers.

“They are the bread basket of Eastern Europe,” Ibach said about Ukrainians’ role in agriculture, so their ability to grow, harvest and export commodities is important.

Key questions raised by the Russian invasion include whether Ukraine still has access to Black Sea ports and will Ukrainian farmers be able to plant. “If Russia controls them, will they have the will to plant in 2022?” Ibach said.

He agreed with Allen that customers for Ukrainian ag products will look for new sources.

“They are going to be looking to the United States for those things, corn, wheat and grain sorghum,” Ibach said, which likely will enhance supply-and-demand issues and market prices.

High prices, high costs

“So it will affect U.S. commerce,” he said, and also consumer prices.

“As the prices rise, people have to decide if they need products, if they can substitute something else or do without,” Ibach said, giving as an example the rising price of bread at the grocery store.

U.S. grain farmers are seeing near record prices for their crops, but that puts pressure on livestock producers who must pay more for feed.

Are higher market prices keeping pace with rising production costs? Are ag producers going to see higher net profits in 2022?

“It’s too early to know,” Nelson said. Yields and weather go into that calculation. We’re in very dry to extremely dry conditions, not only in Nebraska but across a lot of the country.”

Ibach said it helps, at least for this year, that many farmers locked in fuel and fertilizer prices before the Russian invasion of Ukraine sparked even higher inflation.

Nelson is concerned that when market prices drop in the future — as they always do — input costs won’t follow the same trend.

However, there’s been a more urgent issue on his mind, especially since he talked last week to a Lincoln woman who immigrated 19 years ago from Ukraine. On a map, she pointed out places where some of her family members and friends live.

“So right now,” Nelson said, “my greatest concern is for the people of Ukraine.”

When Nebraska Assistant Secretary of State Allen was asked what ag producers should watch for on the world economy front, she said, “If Russia succeeds in taking Ukraine back into the Soviet Union they aren’t going to stop there … How is that going to affect food security in the world?”