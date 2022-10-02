 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney area elementary students invited to outreach with The Texas Tenors

  • 0
Texas Tenors
MERRYMAN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, COURTESY

KEARNEY — The Texas Tenors will offer a free outreach program for elementary students at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

The 45-minute program will feature an introduction to the members of the trio, a history of the group and the experiences of The Texas Tenors on “America’s Got Talent.”  They will also read their children’s book, “Ruckus on the Ranch.”

No pre-registration is required. Parents are encouraged to attend the program with their children. Please enter Central Elementary School at the front doors at 300 W. 24th St.

For more information call 308-698-8297.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Poor Florida neighborhood battered by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News