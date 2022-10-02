Kearney area elementary students invited to outreach with The Texas Tenors

KEARNEY — The Texas Tenors will offer a free outreach program for elementary students at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.
The 45-minute program will feature an introduction to the members of the trio, a history of the group and the experiences of The Texas Tenors on “America’s Got Talent.” They will also read their children’s book, “Ruckus on the Ranch.”
No pre-registration is required. Parents are encouraged to attend the program with their children. Please enter Central Elementary School at the front doors at 300 W. 24th St.
For more information call 308-698-8297.