Kearney Area Concerned Citizens provided Thanksgiving meals despite logistical problems

KEARNEY — It was “controlled chaos,” but the show had to go on, and it did.
That’s how volunteer Brad Kernick described Thursday’s 36th annual Kearney Area Concerned Citizens community Thanksgiving dinner. BamBe Currie, co-chair of the event with her husband Marc, used that phrase too.
“It was learn on the fly. Some things worked. Some things didn’t. We had trouble with potatoes so we had to go to Plan B, but in the end, it’s working out,” she said an hour after serving began. “Next year, if we have to serve it this way, we’ll be smarter.”
No matter. It went off flawlessly for people who picked up dinners drive-through style on Central Avenue, and for families who had dinners delivered. This year, the event was takeout or delivery-only due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, but at least it went on. Last year’s event was canceled.
“It feels good to be getting back at it,” Kernick added.
Usually, walk-in volunteers are welcome, but this year, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, Currie asked volunteers to sign up in advance on Facebook. She said no walk-ins would be allowed. Thursday morning, many of those who had signed up were no-shows, while others who had not signed up arrived ready to work. She took anyone who walked in the door.
Waiting in line
Well before the 11 a.m. start of the serving time, cars were lined up outside all the way north to the U.P. tracks, and beyond that to The Solid Rock bookstore.
Bob Peterson was the second car in line. He was here from Lincoln to visit family and attend a friend’s funeral. “But there are reasons to be thankful,” he said.
Behind Peterson was a red truck driven by a man named Lenny. He would not give his last name, but he said he is a native of Dover, N.H., who is heading across the country to find work because the cost of living has skyrocketed in the east. Lenny said someone at his hotel told him about the free dinner.
As volunteers began bringing out food, Keith and Marie Danburg took several for disabled veterans. “We’re in our 80s,” Marie said happily as the two headed to their parked car.
Inside bustling
Inside was bustling. Volunteers were filling plastic foam containers, which were then bagged and carried to waiting people outside. Erika Muthart of Minden, wearing a green apron, was volunteering for the first year. “I just wanted to do something for someone,” she said.
Six of her relatives were in the kitchen, including her mother Connie Beck and her sister Melanie Beck. They were stirring warm milk for the mashed potatoes. Three students from Kearney High School were waiting to assist with deliveries. They were Braelyn Bankole, 15, Damian Arredondo, 16, and Brayden Treffer, 16.
In the kitchen area, Currie was checking on gravy because the usual “gravy lady” was out of town this year. Assisting her was Dave Wiggins, who dubbed himself ”the assistant gravy lady.” State Sen. John Lowe, who has volunteered “since I got married 30 years ago. My wife Kim is here someplace,” was there, too.
Working outside
Marc Currie, BamBe’s husband and co-chair of the event with her, seesawed between the kitchen and the parking lot behind the Old Town Hall where grills and warmers were set up. Currie had arrived at 2:30 a.m. and would stay “until the work is done,” he said.
Men doing the cooking had started working at 3 a.m. Six large cookers roasted 44 turkeys, 29 pans of dressing and 44 pans of sweet potatoes. Food was being kept in large warmers at 350 degrees. In addition, 140 meals were taken to the jail, and more went to safety forces.
Assisting, among others, were Dan Lubich and Alan Jurgensmier of Grand Island. Jurgensmier’s father worked at this dinner for 20 years until his death two years ago. “I’m taking his place,” Alan said.
Youths from the Youth Treatment and Rehabilitation Center helped, as usual. They helped set up Wednesday afternoon, returned at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to eat and clean up, and would come back today to finish up the job.
The back room
The Old Town Hall’s back room, the delivery headquarters, was also bustling. Susan and Gary Puckett took calls from people who wanted dinners delivered. Paul Schulte then assigned deliveries to a line of drivers. “I’ve been volunteering at this event for 30 years,” he said.
Delivering were Betty and Fred Kempf, old hands at this. “We do this every year. We had our family Thanksgiving dinner already,” Betty said.
Helping, too, were Mandy and Damon Celestino. They just moved to Kearney from West Palm Beach, Fla. She is expecting her first child in two weeks. Damon’s family is from Kearney.
“We wanted to start our family in a small town,” Mandy said. “I found out about this event through the Jubilee Center. We went through a tough time a few months ago, and we wanted to give back.”