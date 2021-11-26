Kearney Area Concerned Citizens provided Thanksgiving meals despite logistical problems

Well before the 11 a.m. start of the serving time, cars were lined up outside all the way north to the U.P. tracks, and beyond that to The Solid Rock bookstore.

Bob Peterson was the second car in line. He was here from Lincoln to visit family and attend a friend’s funeral. “But there are reasons to be thankful,” he said.

Behind Peterson was a red truck driven by a man named Lenny. He would not give his last name, but he said he is a native of Dover, N.H., who is heading across the country to find work because the cost of living has skyrocketed in the east. Lenny said someone at his hotel told him about the free dinner.

As volunteers began bringing out food, Keith and Marie Danburg took several for disabled veterans. “We’re in our 80s,” Marie said happily as the two headed to their parked car.

Inside bustling

Inside was bustling. Volunteers were filling plastic foam containers, which were then bagged and carried to waiting people outside. Erika Muthart of Minden, wearing a green apron, was volunteering for the first year. “I just wanted to do something for someone,” she said.

