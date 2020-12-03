Kearney Area Community Foundation warns of Give Where You Live scammer

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Community Foundation warns Give Where You Live donors that a scammer may be preying on donors.

Thursday morning, KACF staff said that someone is calling donors for credit card information over the phone.

KACF and local charities will not call donors for this information. If you wish to make a donation online, please do so at givewhereyoulive.net.

If you think you have been scammed, please call the Kearney Police at (308) 237-2104.

To reach KACF, call 308-237-3114.