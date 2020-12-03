 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney Area Community Foundation warns of Give Where You Live scammer

Kearney Area Community Foundation warns of Give Where You Live scammer

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Community Foundation warns Give Where You Live donors that a scammer may be preying on donors.

Thursday morning, KACF staff said that someone is calling donors for credit card information over the phone.

KACF and local charities will not call donors for this information. If you wish to make a donation online, please do so at givewhereyoulive.net.

If you think you have been scammed, please call the Kearney Police at (308) 237-2104.

To reach KACF, call 308-237-3114.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News