Kearney Area Community Foundation, United Way both collecting nonperishable food

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Community Foundation and the United Way of the Kearney Area have teamed up with the Salvation Army to provide drop-off locations for nonperishable food items.

Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays in shopping carts placed outside the KACF office, 412 W. 48th St., Suite 12, and the United Way, 4009 Sixth Ave., Suite 19.

Items needed are peanut butter, canned chicken, canned tuna fish and canned vegetables, noodles, spaghetti sauce, rice, beans, pasta and soup.

For more information, call 308-237-3114 or email kacf@kearneyfoundation.org.