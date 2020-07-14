KEARNEY — Last year, a local family dissolved their family’s private foundation, the Theodore G. Baldwin Foundation, and chose the Kearney Area Community Foundation to manage its assets.
That action established the Ted Baldwin Donor Advised Fund. Later this year, when they retire, the Baldwins will shift the management, reporting and oversight to KACF.
“Through the years, we had seen the KACF develop many of the same goals and ideals that the Theodore G. Baldwin Foundation had,” said Mike Baldwin, a local attorney and son of the late Ted Baldwin. “We wanted to continue to provide a charitable outlet by streamlining the Theodore G. Baldwin Foundation to that of KACF.”
A donor-advised fund is similar to a personal charitable savings account. A donor creates an account and makes a contribution of cash, stock or other assets like real estate or artwork and can take an immediate tax deduction for the gift.
A nonprofit, called a sponsoring organization, invests the assets and manages the donor’s account. Community foundations such as KACF often serve as sponsoring organizations.
Mike Baldwin established the Theodore G. Baldwin Foundation in 1983, 11 years after the passing of his father. He used money left by his mother, Ellen, when she sold her shares of the J.A. Baldwin Mfg. Company. The company, now known as Baldwin Filters, was started in 1936 by Mike’s grandfather J.A. Baldwin and was later led by his father Theodore (Ted) Baldwin.
Since its inception, the Theodore G. Baldwin Foundation has awarded more than $5 million in grants to local nonprofits. Mike and his wife, Jo, are continuing that tradition. Grants are made to nonprofit, federally tax-exempt 501(c)(3) qualified organizations, or organizations delivering a project or program which have a fiscal relationship with a qualified charity in the Kearney area.
The Baldwins’ three children will be their successor advisers, providing the opportunity for their family to continue to give to the community for years to come.
For more information regarding the Ted Baldwin Donor Advised Fund and how to apply for a grant, visit kearneyfoundation.org/ted-baldwin.
The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 30, 2020.
Those interested in setting up a donor advised fund at the KACF should contact Judi Sickler, president/CEO, at 308-237-3114 or judi@kearneyfoundation.org.